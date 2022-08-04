Bill Fickling’s roots in Le Sueur County run deeper than the crops he tended to for decades on his family’s 146 year-old farm northwest of Le Center. The 93-year-old is the last of five generations of Ficklings who settled the land in the 19th century.
Over the years, Fickling has acted as a caretaker of the land his family settled in and the community they called their home, serving as a farmer, soldier, dedicated churchgoer, family man and a donor to local nonprofits.
Last spring, Fickling was honored by a former farmhand of his, Bill Sladek, with a $1,000 scholarship in his name for graduates of Tri-City United High School. The scholarship was awarded to 2021 graduate Kendra Blaschko and will become a recurring award for future graduates.
“In his over 90 years of life, Billy has mentored young and old alike,” Sladek wrote. “Billy’s farmhouse was a welcoming place to anyone looking for a helping hand, listening ear, open heart or bite to eat.”
Blaschko, who graduated with intent to study at Gustavus-Adolphus College’s Veterinary Program, was a fitting choice to receive the scholarship. Fickling’s own father had studied as a veterinarian as well.
“My dad was a graduated veterinarian and most of my uncles are doctors so she kind of runs in that area,” said Fickling. “My whole family worked hard and we’ve always found enjoyment in helping people. We’ve seen tough days in the past so we want to help people out as they get older.”
Deep roots
According to Fickling, the family traces its roots in Le Center back to his great-great grandfather, William Fickling, who settled the area with his wife, their infant son William and another couple, the Thurstons, in 1857.
The group traveled from England and immigrated to rural Le Center through Canada. The five used a table they had carried as shelter from the elements until a log house was built less than 50 yards from the Fickling family farm.
William Fickling II would grow up to serve in the Minnesota Legislature from January 1923 until his death in October, 1925. The Fickling family was also part of the original congregation of the St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Le Center, and constructed the congregation’s first church building on the Fickling farm in 1890.
Making sacrifices
Fickling’s parents, Troy and Mary, were the first to set up a permanent home on the family farm, where they raised livestock like cattle and horses. Keeping the farm afloat would take even more work than usual as the country plunged into the Great Depression in Fickling’s infancy.
The Le Center farmer recalled that his family made do by finding ways to put cheap meals on the table. With corn grown on the farm, the family made their own hominy by stripping corn kernels off the cob and soaking them in lye water before baking the kernels with salt and pepper seasoning. Troy was also fond of foraging for wild onions, roots and mushrooms.
“Dad would eat the mushroom first to see if it killed him and then we would eat it the second day,” said Fickling.
As Fickling came of age to start doing farmwork, he was tasked with caring for the horses and plowing the fields with them in the days before the farm had tractors.
“If you feed it and you care for it, that horse will do anything for you if you’re kind to it and nice to it,” said Fickling. “They won’t run away, they work good for you and they will do anything for you.”
However, Fickling had sights beyond the family farm. His goal was to become a doctor like many members of his family before him. But those dreams were set aside when Fickling was called to serve in the Korean War.
While fighting in the US Army overseas, Fickling nearly lost his life when a bomb exploded next to him. It wasn’t until a week later that Fickling woke up in a tent monitored by a South Korean soldier that rescued him from the battlefield.
Fickling was surprised to see the soldier take care of him as he recovered. They had only met in the mess hall about four months earlier, but the two would bond over talking and smoking cigarettes together.
“If it hadn’t been for him, I wouldn’t be talking to you,” said Fickling.
The war continues to stay with Fickling 70 years on. After serving in combat, he never picked up another gun in his life. Fickling said his nerves were shot and when he came home had to leave his dreams of becoming a doctor behind.
Though Fickling carries no love for fighting, he is proud of what he fought for in fending off the North Korean invasion of South Korea.
“I hated it over there, but I’m glad I went,” said Fickling. “I’m glad I had the honor to go.”
Last of the Ficklings
While it wasn’t the life he imagined, Fickling said he had “a beautiful farm and a beautiful family.” to come back to.
“It’s got some beautiful cattle and some nice green pasture. It’s a beautiful sight, especially when the sun goes down. Those are simple things, but you remember,” said Fickling. “You take pride in your cows because you feed them and take care of them the best you can. They’re like your friends. That’s a funny way of saying it, but they get to know you.”
He made a dime any way he could, working the farm and doing custom work. The Fickling family at one time owned an auto shop and the Minneapolis Moline Dealership in Le Center.
The responsibility of carrying on the family farm weighed even more heavily on Fickling’s shoulders when his brother Troy Jr., his only sibling, was killed by a chainsaw in a farming accident in 1962. Fickling’s father died of a heart attack, making Bill the last Fickling to operate the farm.
Between his duties on the farm and taking care of his mother, Fickling said he never found the time to get married.
“It’s the German way to take care of your mother, your father, your brother or your sister,” said Fickling. “There wasn’t anybody to take care of her, they had already passed away. Thank the Lord my mother had a long life until she was 91. So I saw to it that I took very good care of her.”
Outside of the farm, Fickling vested much of his time into the community. He was involved in the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, sportsmen’s clubs, Pioneer Power, the Le Sueur County Fair and is one of the few surviving members of the St. Paul’s Church since its closing in 2013.
“I’ve always wanted to help people. I have that feeling that I’ve been able to leave this world better than how I found it,” said Fickling.
Fickling was also known as a generous cook, serving heaping helpings of pork chops in regular barbecues he hosted at his farm. Sladek regularly attended Fickling’s food parties, played cards with him and looked up to Fickling as he took a job at the farm at 12 years old.
“His life has really been about selflessness and really giving back to others and learning that from him,” said Sladek. “He’s never been a stranger.”
Fickling’s bachelorhood left him without any sons or daughters when he reached his 80’s and could no longer care for the family farm. He was torn over handing his family’s historic farm over to new ownership, but he was fortunate enough to find buyers who were willing to care for the farm like he hoped and preserve some the natural woodlands across the farm
“You spend all your years in a place and put your hands in that dirt and machinery, breaking down and working all night in snow, ice, and you just, you want to see it carry on and carry it on with someone who is going to enjoy it, not just kill it,” said Fickling. “It’s kind of a funny feeling after you’ve worked so hard on it, you’ve enjoyed it and you see the sun in the morning, you see the sun go down, and you see the moon come up, and you’re out there in the field when the sun gets up again. It does something to you. It puts the word of God right into you again.”