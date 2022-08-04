William Fickling with Tractor

Bill Fickling photographed next to his 1951 Minneapolis-Moline U tractor. Fickling’s family farm was honored as a Minnesota Century Farm in 2012. Now, a Tri-City United scholarship has been created in his name. (File photo/southernminn.com)

Bill Fickling’s roots in Le Sueur County run deeper than the crops he tended to for decades on his family’s 146 year-old farm northwest of Le Center. The 93-year-old is the last of five generations of Ficklings who settled the land in the 19th century.

