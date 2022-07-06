Le Sueur resident Phyllis Rohloff knows firsthand how impactful the gift of blood donation can be.
Around 30 years ago, Rohloff's brother became severely ill and was in need of a blood transfusion. At the time, a transfusion was free if the blood was supplied by family donors, said Rohloff, so she and her family rolled up their sleeves and pricked their veins to help.
Ever since, Rohloff remained a consistent blood donor over the next three decades. She not only donates blood herself but encourages family to participate, too.
“My children and grandchildren all give blood,” said Rohloff. “I have three granddaughters who are registered nurses and know when grandma says give blood, you give blood.”
Rohloff wasn’t alone in her sentiments at the First Lutheran Church of Le Sueur. On Tuesday, around 86 community members registered to donate blood to the American Red Cross.
“As a young kid, I would go with my grandpa when he donated blood,” said Park Elementary Special Education Teacher Megan Schwarz. “I know it’s important, and it’s an easy thing to do, so I’ve tried to continue it as an adult. I try to keep consistently going every time they have a drive here at our church.”
This time of year is a critical time for blood donations. According to the American Red Cross, the organization sees a 21% decrease in blood and platelet donations during the weeks surrounding major holidays like Independence Day.
“This is always kind of a hard one, because it’s so close to the Fourth, but we’ve seen good turnout,” said organizer Kay King.
Of the 95 open appointment slots, 86 were filed about an hour into the blood drive. That number doesn’t include walk-in donations. In addition to the Le Sueur blood drive, the American Red Cross held a blood drive at the Le Center American Legion on June 30.
Just one donation can benefit as many as three different people, said King.
“One thing that’s really neat is with the Red Cross you will get a text or an email. I think my last blood donation went to a hospital in New Jersey,” said King. “So it’s really cool to know that one little pin prick can have far reaching effects.”
While the Tuesday blood drive witnessed a sizable turnout, the Red Cross is seeking a greater number of younger donors.
“There’s not a lot in the 20-40 age group,” said King. “It’s hard because people have kids and busy schedules and everybody works, but it's just amazing the number of senior citizens we have is absolutely faithful. There’s also a lot of people in younger ages that donate plasma.”
For Le Sueur resident Bob Herron, donating blood is worth it just to know its helping someone else.
“More people should do it if they can,” said Herron.