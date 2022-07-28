Stories of kids wearing their winter coats into class at Park Elementary sit in the back of Erin Timmerman’s mind. The Le Sueur mother worries about her two young children starting kindergarten in the aging building.
“My biggest concern is just not knowing everything. I know there’s been water damage, a distinct smell and just not knowing if there is mold or something that is impacting the kids’ health when they spend seven hours a day there,” said Timmerman. “Also just the issue of temperature and the heating system failing and the coats in the winter time and how hot it can get into spring or summertime.”
Timmerman wasn’t alone in her concerns. The mother of two found common ground with like-minded parents and teachers last winter and formed the Vote Yes Committee to support the passage of Le Sueur-Henderson’s $39.9 million referendum to demolish Park Elementary and fund a new PreK-5 elementary building adjacent to Le Sueur-Henderson Middle School/High School.
Co-Chaired by Timmerman and Park Elementary Teacher Christa Luna, the Vote Yes Committee has been reaching out to voters in the months leading up to the Aug. 9 referendum with a phone calling and mail campaign. The group is active online as well, publishing testimonials and responses to frequently asked questions from their Facebook page.
Luna said she encounters new issues working in the 92-year-old school building all the time. Those problems range from the minor, yet bothersome ― like faucets shutting off mid-use — to the consequential. During the winter of one school year, Luna said she was forced to relocate her classroom to make room for diesel heaters pumping warm air into the building while the school’s regular heating system was under repair.
“There’s lots of little things that are happening day in and day out,” said Luna. “You go in and it’s like, ‘what is happening today at Park?’ It’s always something, it seems.”
But many residents remain skeptical of the plans for a new, 90,000 square foot, two-story elementary school building. At a time when consumer prices are soaring at record levels, some residents are reluctant to tack on the cost of a new building onto their property taxes.
“I am not for it,” said resident Mike Ceminski. “Taxes are high, gas and food, everything is up. We don’t need it for a shrinking town.”
Local resident Bill Bateman echoed those concerns. While not against a new building, Bateman suggested the referendum should be delayed until inflation cools and the price of a new building ought to be lowered.
“The yes people keep saying the longer we wait the more it’s going to cost. Well if we wait a year or two for the economy to straighten back out and get inflation down it might actually cost less to wait,” said Bateman. “Maybe by then, the school board can reassess their referendum and get the cost of the school down by not rearranging the whole area they want to build on. I’m not necessarily against a new school, I just think they need to get rid of all the fanciness and focus on just a nice school.”
Other residents opposed to the referendum questioned the efficacy of spending money on a new building when Park Elementary was allowed to fall into disrepair.
“More taxes, give more people. Because we didn’t take care of what we had and now we need new again,” said Jen Gray. “Band-Aid repairs are right.”
Luna stated the school district did not have access to long-term facility maintenance dollars from the state prior to 2014, but a new building and the middle school/high school could be maintained with current LTFM funding.
Declining enrollment in the Le Sueur-Henderson School District is a key factor for both proponents and opponents of the referendum. While the conditions of Park Elementary often turn away prospective families according to school district officials, an all new building could serve as a draw.
Combined with upgrades to LS-H’s recreational facilities proposed in the second ballot question and an expansion of the district’s career and technical education offerings financed through the third ballot question, the district is hopeful the referendum can persuade more families to open-enroll.
But some opposed to the referendum believe the district’s pupil population will continue to shrink, even with a referendum. Residents raised concerns there are not enough high-paying jobs and housing to support new families.
“Remember the field of dreams fiasco at the high school? Build it and they will come,” said DI Braun. “Declining enrollment is a fact that is not going away.”
But Marci Greisen, a member of the community task force which provided feedback to the Le Sueur-Henderson School Board before it drafted the referendum questions, believed the referendum would enhance student learning opportunities and voted early in favor of all three questions on the ballot.
“I was on the task force that spent many hours looking at facilities, expert opinions, finances, and possible solutions. There were many, varied ideas on the perfect plan, but the one thing I believe we all agreed upon was that Park Elementary is not suitable for the health, safety, or education of the students of our communities,” said Greisen. “My children won’t get to experience a new elementary due to being in the upper grades, so my ‘yes’ vote is for the future generations.”
Greisen added that she voted yes on the second question to upgrade the middle school/high school’s facilities after learning about the conditions of the building at the task force meetings and believed the CTE expansion in the third question could be a potential “shining star” in the district’s programming.
“We have so many local employers LS-H can partner with to provide student internship opportunities in high school,” said Greisen. “This is a win-win for [the] district, students and businesses.”
How the vote will break down after election day on Aug. 9 remains unclear. The district’s previous referendum attempt in November, 2021, which requested $50 million to refurbish Hilltop and support a PreK-3 expansion to LS-H, was rejected by 58% of voters.
The district’s latest referendum attempt, with a smaller budget of $39.9 million, may have a broader appeal. A single-campus district was also more popular with school district residents according to a spring 2020 survey. A slim majority of 52% of residents in the district surveyed favored a PreK-12 district at LS-H, while 44% were opposed.
“Historically, we have always kind of had close votes on referendums in the Le Sueur-Henderson communities,” said Luna. “I think it’s going to be close, so, as the Vote Yes Committee, we have dedicated as much time as we possibly can to continue our efforts until Election Day.”