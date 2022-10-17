5-year-old Finley Hughes and his mother Kelly Hughes take home pumpkins from the Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office Pumpkin Pickup. The family plans to carve the pumpkins into jack-o'-lanterns for Halloween. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
5-year-old Annabelle Braith and Amanda Braith pose with their pumpkins. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Families plundered piles of pumpkins populating the Le Center Courthouse Park just in time for the Halloween season.
On Wednesday, Oct. 12, the Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office and Sheriff's Youth Project hosted their second annual Pumpkin Pickup. The Sheriff's Youth Project was able to donate 500 pumpkins that county residents could take home for free.
"We had a lot of smiles on some kids faces," said Sheriff Brett Mason.
It was first come, first serve so families headed to the Courthouse Park quickly to grab all the pumpkins they could carry. After selecting their perfect pumpkin, county residents could enjoy a hotdog dinner provided by the Sheriff's Youth Project.
Within the hour, the hundreds of pumpkins laid around the courthouse park diminished to just a couple dozen. It was another fruitful year for the Pumpkin Pickup following the event's popular debut in 2021.
"So far both years have been a success. We beat the hail and the rain today," said Mason. "It is a little chilly, but people came out after the weather cleared and as you can see, there aren't many pumpkins left."
Five-year-old Finley Hughes of Elysian and his mother Kelly picked out three pumpkins for himself, his brother and his sister. Though Finley's chosen pumpkin was a quarter of his size, he showed off his strength carrying it to the car.
The Hughes family plans to carve their freshly-plucked pumpkins into jack-o'-lanterns for Halloween.
"He's pretty excited," said Kelly Hughes. "He wants to do a scary face, he's already said."
The event also gave Finley the opportunity to meet the Le Sueur County Sheriff.
"He got to talk to the Sheriff and tell him some stories about everybody that he knows and everything that he gets to see," said Kelly.
The Sheriff’s Youth Project of Le Sueur County strives to host and support events and programs for children and families. The not-for-profit organization has a history of supporting youth programs like after-prom parties, youth sports, Toys for Tots and works in tandem with the Sheriff’s Office and the Sheriff’s Mounted Posse to provide regular events like Shop with a Cop and Take a Kid Fishing.
Following two successful Pumpkin Pickups, Sheriff Mason expects to bring back the fall tradition for a third year.
"I look forward to doing this in the future," said Mason. "I hope the community had a good time and I was very pleased with the support that the community came by to give to us today."
