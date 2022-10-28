Plans for the upcoming Le Sueur-Henderson elementary school building are nearing completion.
On Wednesday, Oct. 26, community members, school faculty and staff and School Board members making up the Le Sueur-Henderson Steering Committee convened to finalize a layout for the new school building.
The public focus group came to unanimously agree to a single design following a two-month process led by Wendel Architects. Following the committee's launch on Sept. 8, the architectural firm developed numerous schematic concepts for members to review based on feedback from the public as well as students, faculty and staff.
Committee members and Le Sueur-Henderson students also took tours of Southview Elementary School in Marshall and the Windom Area Elementary to develop ideas of what a modernized learning facility could look like.
"The very first meeting was setting parameters of what is important and from there we looked at newly-constructed elementary buildings to see how they look," said Superintendent Jim Wagner. "Based on what we feel is important and what those buildings have, what do we want ours to look like?"
The chosen schematic places the administrative offices and the school nurse near the entryway. As guests enter the building, they're greeted to an expansive open area with the media center and computer lab on the left, the cafeteria on the right and a three-court gymnasium further past the lunch room. The open space was designed with the idea the gym and cafeteria could serve as spaces for community events and meetings after school.
The music and art rooms are located across from the cafeteria and adjacent to the gym to keep the specialist classes together. In addition, the gym area features a multi-use wrestling room which could feature a number of other athletic activities like a batting cage, climbing wall and yoga.
Elementary classrooms form an L-shape with preschool classrooms located at the southeast end of the building, adjacent to Kindergarten classrooms, and first and second grade classrooms lining the western wall. Classrooms on the second floor of the building follow a similar structure — fifth and fourth grade classrooms are on the west end of the building and the third grade classrooms border the southern wall.
Le Sueur-Henderson Principal Darren Kern and several Le Sueur-Henderson faculty favored having Pre-K-2 on the first floor and grades 3-5 on the second floor since each section shared common resources.
There are four classrooms each for grades 1-5, five Kindergarten classrooms, and three pre-K rooms and a Kids Club room. The early childhood wing also houses the Community Education Office and has its own entrance separate from the main door.
All grade levels have individual flexible learning areas just outside the classrooms. There are also special education classrooms across from the K-5 grade levels. facing the shared flexible learning areas.
Included in the Special Education facilities are Emotional or Behavioral Disorder (EBD) or special needs classrooms, a developmental cognitive disability (DCD) or autism classroom, a sensory room and boost-up room. In addition, the layout features a speech room, English language room and two Title 1 Classrooms.
The pods all have their own security, allowing the school to lock down individual grade levels. This would permit other grades to continue instruction if a security issue is restricted to a particular classroom.
Of seven different schematics, the chosen layout (Option B) was overwhelmingly favored by over 75% of the committee. The remaining four members voted for Option A.1, which followed a similar design but would be less expensive to build.
In the alternative design, grades are split between Pre-K-1 on the first floor and grades 2-5 on the second floor in a U-shape. There are also just three flexible learning areas: one in the early childhood center, one outside the Kindergarten classrooms and one outside the fourth grade classrooms. The grade levels also don't form pods, so there is no ability to lock down individual grades.
But proponents noted the cost savings of the design could potentially allow the district to invest more of the referendum dollars in better materials. Option B was the largest of the designs, making up 97,500 square feet compared to the 93,700 square foot layout of Option A.1.
However, the ease of sharing staff between Pre-K-2 classrooms all on one for and the security benefits of locking down pods swayed the committee to rally around "Option B."
With a schematic plan finalized, the committee is expected to finish the planning phase at the end of November. From there, the School District aims to be ready to go out for bids in March 2023 and kick off construction in the spring.
"The process that we're doing usually takes a year, we're trying to get it done in three months," said Wagner.