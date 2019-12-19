A Le Center man charged with burglarizing a Greenvale Township home earlier this year was sentenced to nearly three years in prison Monday.
Stefan Arnason Egilsson, 53, of Le Center, was sentenced in Dakota County District Court after pleading guilty to one count of first-degree burglary.
Court documents state Egilsson, Donovan Tomas Egilsson, 22, also of Le Center, and Ashley Rebecca Marshall, 34, and Tony John Miller, 34, both of Montgomery, were charged with one count of first-degree burglary after law enforcement responded to a report of an burglary in progress in Greenvale Township in southern Dakota County.
Law enforcement saw headlights coming down the driveway from a vehicle occupied by four suspects.
In a post-Mirandized statement, Miller reportedly admitted driving the vehicle to the residence and that two other suspects had gone to the side of the garage. After a few minutes, Miller and Marshall reportedly walked into the house through the front door.
He claimed the other suspects stole items from the house but denied doing so himself.
Donovan Egilsson, who fled from the scene following the burglary, was arrested the following day at a Castle Rock bar. Donovan Egilsson and Marshall were sentenced to 180 days in jail in October and were given credit for 25 days served. After serving his jail sentence, Donovan Egilsson will be on supervised probation for seven years. Marshall will be for 10.
Records show Stefan Egilsson has three other felony convictions in separate cases since 2017, including receiving stolen property and two fifth-degree drug possession cases.
Miller has an omnibus hearing scheduled for Jan. 15.