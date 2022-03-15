A special primary election will be held to narrow the field of candidates to fill the 1st Congressional District seat through the end of the year.
Twenty people filed to run to temporarily replace Rep. Jim Hagedorn, who died from kidney cancer last month. The candidates include Hagedorn's widow and two state representatives.
The Republican candidates thus are: Jennifer Carnahan, Rep. Jeremy Munson, Rep. Nels Pierson, Matt Benda, Brad Finstad, Ken Navisky, Bob Carney Jr., Kevin Kocina, J.R. Ewing and Roger Ungemach.
The DFL candidates are: Rick DeVoe, Richard Painter, Jeff Ettinger, George Kalberer, Warren Lee Anderson, James Rainwater, Candice Deal-Bartell and Sarah Brakebill-Hacke.
Richard Reisdorf also has filed with the Legal Marijuana Now Party and Haroun McClellan filed with the Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis Party.
A special primary will be held on May 24 and the top vote-getter from each political party will advance to a special election on Aug. 9.
The primary for the midterm elections also will be held on Aug. 9. There will be a primary in the 1st District if more than one candidate per party files to run for the two-year term that begins in January.
The 1st District encompasses much of southern Minnesota, including the Waseca area. Redistricting following the release of new census data is shifting some of the district’s boundaries, effective with the midterm primary. Le Sueur County residents are moving from the 1st District to the 2nd District.
Candidate filing for the midterm elections opens May 17.
About the candidates:
Jennifer Carnahan was married to Hagedorn. She was chair of the state Republican Party for over four years before resigning this summer.
Jeremy Munson, R-Lake Crystal, is in his second term at the state House of Representatives. He represents District 23B, which includes part of Watonwan, Blue Earth and Waseca counties.
Nels Pierson, R-Rochester, has represented District 26B (much of Olmsted County) in the Minnesota House of Representatives since 2014. He is a Realtor and real estate developer.
Brad Finstad, of New Ulm, is a former Republican state representative. He served three terms through 2008. He recently was U.S. Department of Agriculture director for rural development in Minnesota. He previously held director posts with agricultural organizations, including the Center for Rural Policy and Development.
Matt Benda, of Albert Lea, is an agricultural law attorney. He has served as chairman of the boards of the chamber of commerce and a Catholic school in Albert Lea.
Ken Navisky, of Rochester, is a sales executive for a basement waterproofing company and an emcee for monster truck shows. He once ran unsuccessfully for Rochester City Council.
Bob Carney Jr., of Minneapolis, is a perennial candidate who has run for governor, U.S. Senate and Minneapolis mayor. He describes himself as an “openly sane Republican” who supported the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
Kevin Kocina is a Red Wing native and a Marine Corps veteran who now works as a master pipefitter. He says he is running because “Democrat overreach” led a loved one to be fired for not getting a COVID-19 vaccine.
Jeff Ettinger, of Austin, is former CEO of Hormel Foods and chair of The Hormel Foundation. He teaches at the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Business.
Rick DeVoe is the owner of an independent bookstore in Red Wing. He previously worked in the building trades and union political director, as a job placement counselor and in data processing, his website says.
Richard Painter is a former White House ethics lawyer and now a professor of corporate law at the University of Minnesota. He left the Republican Party in 2018 and ran unsuccessfully for the DFL nomination for U.S. Senate. The Mendota Heights resident says he plans to move to Faribault.
Candice Deal-Bartell is owner of a child care center in Mankato.
Sarah Brakebill-Hacke is a recent graduate of Yale University and currently is a graduate student at Cambridge University in England. The Rochester native, who once was a homeless mother, says she is returning to Minnesota to campaign.
Candidates Roger Ungemach, J.R. Ewing, Warren Lee Anderson, James Rainwater, George Kalberer, Richard Reisdorf and Haroun McClellan do not have a campaign website or social media page.