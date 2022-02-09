Habitat for Humanity South Central Minnesota (HFHSCMN) is pleased to announce the selection of Sondra Herman as the executive director of the organization, effective Jan. 1, 2022.
Herman has 22 years experience in the public, private and government sectors, serving in a leadership role for 16 of those years. Most recently, Herman served as the business manager and Community Health Board accountant for Dodge County Public Health/Dodge-Steele CHB (2 years) and Waseca County Public Health/Le Sueur-Waseca CHB (seven years). Prior to her work in public health, Herman served for 7 years as the finance and administration manager of a MN/AZ construction company and custom home builder. Additionally, she has experience in the public accounting field.
Board President Bill Heidcamp said “Herman was selected following an extensive review, and the HFHSCMN Board of Directors is looking forward to many years of service working alongside Herman in assisting families with homeownership. We are confident that her skills, abilities, and personality will be a great asset for the goals of our local Habitat Affiliate. We welcome her to our community”
Herman grew up in Waseca and relocated back to Waseca in 2001. She has been active in the community volunteering and serving on various committees and nonprofit boards, including the Waseca Area Foundation and a fine arts affiliated booster organization, serving multiple terms as the treasurer for each board.
“I feel very blessed and beyond excited to serve the Habitat communities of South Central Minnesota in this role," Herman said. "I’m looking forward to building a strong team that will allow us to live the Habitat mission outside our walls. I am committed to ‘building a better habitat’ from the inside so it shines bright on the outside.”
Habitat for Humanity of South Central Minnesota serves five counties: Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Nicollet, Sibley and Watonwan.