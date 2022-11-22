Kind Vet Clinic

Veterinarians at the Kind Vet Clinic keep their puppy patient distracted with peanut butter while administering a blood test. Demand for service at the St. Peter clinic has soared as more people have adopted pandemic pets. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Pet ownership rose to an all-time high during the COVID-19 pandemic, with 23 million American households adding a pet, and the vast majority committed to caring for those pets for the long haul, according to the American Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.


Dr. Candace Born

The staff at Heartland Animal Hospital in Faribault clean Punkin’s teeth Friday. Since the pandemic, a surge of new pet lovers has emerged, bringing more demand to veterinarians everywhere. From left, Dr. Candace Born, technicians Sarah Guse and Sarah Clayton, Dr. Meghan Rosburg and Trisha Whitcomb. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

Andrew Deziel is a freelance writer. Read the editor at editor@apgsomn.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments