Le Sueur veterans are teaming up to design an all-new site for the proposed relocation of the American Legion Park Memorial.
The Veterans Memorial Task Force was organized on April 11 with a mission to recommend a new design and location for the American Legion Park Memorial, as the city intends to bring new amenities, including trails, walkways and recreational facilities to the park.
Leading the task force is a group of local veterans spanning multiple generations, including VFW Post 4297 Commander Shannon Frost, Army veteran John May, retired Minnesota National Guard Colonel and District 20A Rep. Brian Pfarr (R-Le Sueur), former National Guard Assistant NCO Billy Schultz, American Legion Post 55 Commander Larry Bruender, Army veteran Tyler Sunderman, and Army veteran Shane Sinell.
At their most recent meeting on July 13, the task force reviewed two potential design options, relocating the memorial to the edge of Ferry Street, crafted with the assistance of Bolton and Menk and city liaisons at no cost. The group intends to settle on a complete design, with a fundraising plan, and present it to the City Council in August or early September.
From the start, Sinell said that the group came to an agreement that the original stones, honoring Le Sueur veterans who have died, should be preserved rather than replaced with a wholly new memorial.
“It’s just knowing that, initially, we wanted the original stones,” said Sinell. “We wanted to pretty much build off of the original stones, and each time there were more and more things that we realized that we wanted to do.”
From there, the task force discussed how the memorial could be expanded to honor veterans who didn’t die in combat, as well as the six branches of the military: Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, Marine Corps and Space Force.
“Our biggest challenge is that we had the existing memorial stone honoring those that died in the wars and we wanted to keep and add to that so we weren’t starting from scratch,” said Frost. “Then we decided we wanted to honor those who served and didn’t die and the six services of the country.”
Proposals drafted for the July 13 meeting featured the stones in the center of a paved circle surrounded by limestone walls as well as the six service flags to the north and the American flag, POW flag and Minnesota State flag to the south. Other potential features between the designs are donor benches, flower beds and lighting on the American flag.
As the task force finalizes an option, one of the most pressing questions was whether a grander design with three paved circles or a simpler design with one central circle would be more meaningful.
The task force took inspiration from touring the American Legion Park Memorial itself and touring other veterans memorials from around the area before preparing designs with Bolton and Menk.
The relocated memorial could pave the way for further improvements to American Legion Park, including new trails, an inclusive playground, a splash pad and a ninja warrior course outlined in the city’s Parks and Trails Master Plan.