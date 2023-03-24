Concerned about rising gun deaths and violent crime, especially in the Twin Cities metro area, some members of the Minnesota Legislature’s newly empowered DFL majorities are pushing for more gun control — but local law enforcement leaders are pushing back.
Rep. Kristi Pursell, DFL-Northfield, is among the legislators co-sponsoring a quartet of gun control bills. While the DFL leadership hasn’t chosen to fast track them, all four bills were approved last month by the Minnesota House’s Public Safety Committee.
Past DFL majorities have been hesitant to press for gun control, fearing a loss of support across Greater Minnesota. However, the large majority of DFL legislators now hail from urban and suburban areas, where the political dynamics appear to be different.
The legislative push is strongly supported by Gov. Tim Walz, who was once a consistent vote against gun control bills in Congress. Now, Walz endorses proposals to ban high capacity magazines and raise the minimum purchase age for assault rifles.
Pursell’s bills would toughen gun storage requirements, expand background checks, require gun owners to report a lost or stolen firearm within two days, and allow law enforcement or family to ask a court to take a firearm away from a person deemed a threat to themselves or others.
The gun storage requirement bill has provoked a particularly strong response from Greater Minnesota law enforcement and activists. If enacted, that bill would require gun owners to store their firearm locked away separately from ammunition.
Violation of the proposed law would constitute a misdemeanor at a minimum, with the potential for charges to be upgraded to a felony if an unsecured firearm were to be used in a violent crime, or fall into the hands of an individual barred from possessing a firearm.
Pursell signed on as a co-sponsor of the gun control bills after meeting with local members of Moms Demand Action, a national gun control advocacy group. Local activist Jane Rinehart maintains that gun and ammunition storage requirements could be particularly effective.
Rinehart said that among children, gun related incidents are now a more common cause of death than motor vehicle accidents. She also pointed to a study published in 2019 in the medical journal JAMA Pediatrics which suggested that if all families would lock up their guns, up to one-third of gun suicides and accidental deaths among children could be prevented.
According to a 2016 survey from Johns Hopkins University, only about half of gun owners securely lock up and store all their guns. Rinehart made the case that requiring gun owners to do so could reduce gun thefts and give those with suicidal or homicidal intentions a bit of extra time to reconsider their actions.
The Minnesota Peace and Police Officers Association has also endorsed the gun storage bill. In a letter to the bill’s author, Roseville DFLer Jamie Becker-Finn, MPPOA Executive Director Brian Peters argued that the bill could reduce accidental gun deaths and suicides.
Notably, gun deaths across Minnesota reached their highest level in the last two decades in 2021, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The bulk of those deaths were suicides, but the number of homicides doubled since 2018.
Peters warned that unsecured guns can pose a particular danger to children. Even if a parent talks with their child repeatedly about gun safety, Peters wrote that their curious instincts may take over if they find a loaded gun.
Sheriffs speak up
Sheriffs across Greater Minnesota have taken a different perspective. According to the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus, perhaps Minnesota’s leading state-level gun rights group, Sheriffs in 77 of the state’s 87 counties have expressed opposition to the gun storage bill.
Notably, not one of the seven metro-area sheriffs has signed on to oppose the gun storage bill, appearing to reflect a debate that is even more fiercely polarized between Greater Minnesota and the Twin Cities metro than normal.
Local sheriffs expressed a belief that the bill could not be practically enforced and would have a detrimental impact on the ability of residents, particularly in rural areas, to defend themselves in the case of a home invasion.
“Certain counties might only have one deputy working,” said Rice County Sheriff Jesse Thomas. “If you need help and they’re 30, 20 minutes out, whatever it might be. So, it kind of limits what you can do.”
In a letter to local state representatives, Sheriff Thomas, Steele County Sheriff Lon Thiele, Le Sueur County Sheriff Brett Mason, Waseca County Sheriff Jay Dulas, Goodhue County Sheriff Marty Kelly and other sheriffs from across southeast Minnesota further argued that the bill “infringes on the rights of lawful gun owners and is a clear overreach of government.”
“We’re not going into people’s homes to try to regulate what they’re doing with their firearms and infringe on their constitutional rights,” said Le Sueur County Sheriff Brett Mason. “That’s ridiculous.”
The sheriffs further noted that with regards to child safety specifically, current law already makes it a gross misdemeanor for a gun owner to leave their firearm in a place where they know, or should reasonably know, that a child could gain access to it.
While keeping loaded guns out of the hands of children may certainly be important, the sheriffs argued that law-abiding gun owners should be trusted with the responsibility of choosing the best option for storing their guns given their situation.
“This unnecessary bill, if passed, would make responsible, lawful gun owners criminals for not locking up their firearms,” the letter said.
Obstacles ahead
For local Republican legislators, stopping the gun storage bill is a priority. Rep. Brian Pfarr, R-Le Sueur, said that he’s heard from tons of constituents about the legislation, and he shares their view that it would mainly serve to make criminals out of law abiding gun owners.
“It’s really going after law-abiding citizens,” Pfarr said. “Quite honestly, it would make a criminal out of me.”
Rep. John Petersburg, R-Waseca, described the proposed legislation as an “attempt to erode the Second Amendment.” By focusing on increasing access to gun safety courses, he said the state could potentially reduce gun deaths without infringing on gun rights and making it more difficult to defend oneself.
“If it’s locked if there’s an intruder into your house, you’re not going to be able to ask them to wait until you get the gun together,” he said.
While the DFL caucus may be dominated by metro area legislators, it was a handful of narrow DFL victories in Greater Minnesota, along with a few outer suburbs, that ultimately gave the party full control of the legislative process for the first time in a decade.
With just a one seat majority in the Minnesota Senate, DFLers can’t afford to lose a single vote unless they pick up Republican support, and Sens. Rob Kupec, of Moorhead, and Grant Hauschild, of Hermantown, have thus far been noncommittal towards the gun control push.
Kupec and Hauschild are both first-year senators who won hotly contested races in northern Minnesota. Along with Sen. Nick Frentz, of North Mankato, they are the only DFL senators whose districts include significant chunks of rural Greater Minnesota.
While he hasn’t yet reviewed the bill in depth, Frentz said he does have concerns about enforceability. While there’s no official whip count yet, and members are still making up their mind, he said it appears to still be several votes short of enjoying majority support.
Frentz added that the Universal Background Check bill does have his support. Out of the four gun control bills proposed by DFL legislators, he said that background checks appear to be the likeliest to pass this session.