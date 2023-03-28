After a frenzy of activity, which saw newly enshrined DFL majorities enact a series of party priorities, the Minnesota Legislature is barreling toward the finish line of a monumental legislative session, with plans to spend almost all of its $17.5 billion budget surplus.
The 2023 legislative session has been historic in many ways, all set up by the results of last year’s midterm elections, when DFLers parlayed suburban strength into full control of state government for the first time since 2014.
Republicans who represent the bulk of the region have spent the legislative session looking in from the outside. Conversely, the few DFL legislators remaining in Greater Minnesota now have outsized influence, given their party’s narrow legislative majorities.
Frentz
No local legislator has gained more influence than Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato. After spending the first six years of his Senate tenure in the minority, Frentz is now the most senior DFL senator from outside the metro.
As Assistant DFL Senate leader and Chair of the Senate Energy Committee, Frentz has helped to shepherd key priorities through the chamber, most of all, his bill to transition the state’s electric utilities to produce 100% carbon free electricity by 2040.
Debate over that bill represented the Legislature’s intense polarization with Republicans lining up to unanimously oppose what they called the “blackout bill,” and Frentz and other DFLers hailing it as a bold move to invigorate Minnesota’s economy and address climate change.
Undeterred by vociferous Republican opposition, Frentz and the committee he leads are moving ahead with more legislation to promote the expansion of clean energy, including a bill that would relax restrictions on the development of community solar gardens.
Another Frentz bill would establish a State Competitiveness Fund and provide it with $115 million dollars, helping to provide matching funds for federally-funded clean energy projects. Notably, that bill does have a Republican co-sponsor, Sen. Jason Rarick, of Pine City.
While polarizing big-ticket items, like driver’s licenses for all, marijuana legalization, and bills protecting abortion rights and access to transgender care may be moving after years of gridlock, legislators of both parties are still focusing much of their efforts on smaller bipartisan efforts.
Brand
Rep. Jeff Brand, DFL-St. Peter, serves as Vice Chair of the House Workforce Development Committee. He says that the omnibus committee his bill will consider will help those entering the workforce get the skills they need and increase access to retraining services as well.
Petersburg
For local Republicans, working collaboratively across the aisle is now a necessity as their leverage has been minimized. Rep. John Petersburg, R-Waseca, proudly noted that he has managed to get several of his bills of particular local import heard in committee.
Petersburg devotes much of his legislative attention to transportation as the lead Republican on that committee. Among his transportation bills which have been heard in committee is one that would dedicate funding from the auto parts sales tax to fund road repairs in small towns.
Another Petersburg bill would allocate $100 million annually this biennium for the Corridors of Commerce Program, so as to help communities make transportation improvements where there are bottlenecks and barriers to the smooth flow of commerce.
Daniels
Rep. Brian Daniels, R-Faribault, has seen bipartisan legislation of his own proceed. Daniels is offering a bill that would allow new buildings with pitched roofs to be built without dedicated anchorages for window cleaning, so long as they’re six stories or less.
Daniels took on the legislation following the retirement of Rep. Bob Dettmer, R-Forest Lake, after hearing from constituents about the regulation. Daniels said that by eliminating the costly burden, builders could save as much as $100,000 on a building.
Another Daniels bill, which would require closed captioning in public spaces, received a hearing last month. While similar legislation has died in previous sessions, this year’s bill has significant bipartisan support and momentum.
Pfarr
Rep. Brian Pfarr, R-Le Sueur, touted bipartisan legislation that he has introduced alongside House Commerce Committee Chair Zack Stephenson, which would extend existing bank regulations to non-bank mortgage lenders.
Non-bank mortgage lenders like Rocket Mortgage and Guaranteed Rate now provide the majority of home-purchase loans, providing convenience and access for consumers. However, they aren’t subject to some of the same consumer protection laws as traditional banks.
Pursell
The Northfield area’s two first-year legislators are spearheading several bipartisan efforts. Rep. Kristi Pursell, DFL-Northfield, is carrying a bipartisan bill that could help local schools to expand their partnership with Community and Technical Colleges.
Pursell is also the lead author on a bipartisan bill that would provide $276 million in funding for border to border broadband grants. However, the budget framework agreement announced by DFL leadership only includes $100 million for rural broadband.
Lieske
Sen. Bill Lieske, R-Lonsdale, has focused legislative attention on veterans issues. His bipartisan bill to waive the state veterans cemetery burial fee for spouses and dependents of veterans, was heard last week and laid over for inclusion into the veterans omnibus bill.
Lieske is also pushing for bipartisan legislation to adjust for inflation the exemptions allowed to the state’s Cottage Foods producers — those who make and sell limited amounts of canned goods, baked goods, pickled goods and other “non-hazardous food items.”
Jasinski
As in years past, Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault, is sponsoring legislation to fund the state’s Business Development Infrastructure Program, which provides grants for local government to build additional infrastructure related to specific projects.
Alongside now-Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic, of Minneapolis, Jasinski is also pushing to bring back the Historic Structure Rehabilitation tax credit. After several short-term extensions, the tax credit expired after the Legislature failed to pass a tax bill last year.
Advocates say that restarting the tax credit and making it permanent is a no-brainer. The University of Minnesota Extension’s Brigid Tuck calculated that during its 11 year lifespan, the credit supported 193 preservation projects and helped generate $5.8 billion in economic activity.
Jasinski is now the Senate’s second ranking Republican and has maintained his perch on the powerful Capital Investment Committee. Yet with Democrats having control of the Senate, and with it their foothold in state government, his power has been drastically reduced.
Sen. Draheim
Jasinski is joined by other Republican senators, like Sen. Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake, in voting against the Democrats’ bonding bill proposal, unless more tax relief is offered.
The Republican minority has some power on this issue, because any bonding that requires burrowing must pass by a three-fifths majority in both chambers. While enough Republican representatives in the House voted in favor, there were too many holdouts in the Senate to get the bill over the line on the first go.
“We know that there’s some bonding that’s needed; it’s not that, but we’ve heard from the majority of our constituents that they need tax relief,” said Sen. Rich Drahiem, R-Madison Lake. “Our top priority is trying to figure out a way to get that done.”
Now, Democrats say they’ll pass a cash-only bonding bill (no burrowing) that leaves out key projects touted by the Republicans voting against the bill.