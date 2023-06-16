For the first time in years, Le Center and Le Sueur American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars chapters joined together to honor Flag Day and retire approximately 40 American flags. 

A young boy and SAL member hands off a flag to Charles Dempewolf to be retired. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)


Dan Tousley hands off folded American flags to Sons of the American Legion and Cub Scouts. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Members of the Le Center and Le Sueur Legions and VFWs read speeches recommending the retirement of the US flags. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Legion Post 108 member Charles Dempewolf salutes after disposing of a retired US flag. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Members of the Le Sueur and Le Center American Legions and VFWs hold a salute after the final US flag is retired. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
  

