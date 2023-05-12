Michael Johnson mug

Johnson

A year after legalizing products containing small amounts of Delta-9 THC, the psychoactive substance found in cannabis, the Minnesota Legislature appears set to go all the way and make the state 23rd in the nation to legalize recreational marijuana.


