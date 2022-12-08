Camilla Hall was a pastor's daughter. Born in 1945 in St. Peter to a pair of Gustavus Adolphus academics, she attended the college herself and went on to become a social worker and an artist.
But what appeared to be an ordinary path would soon turn extraordinary.
In 1974, Hall was killed in a police shootout, three months after aiding the Symbionese Liberation Army in the kidnapping of Patty Hearst. She was the getaway driver.
How does a small town Minnesota girl adored by her peers become involved in a domestic terrorist group responsible for multiple murders, armed robberies and one of the most infamous kidnappings of the 20th century?
That's the question Rachael Hanel seeked to answer in her new book "Not the Camilla We Knew: One Woman’s Path from Small-town America to the Symbionese Liberation Army."
Hall's story has gripped Hanel ever since she first came across it while working as a reporter for a local paper in 1999. Since first seeing her picture in the archives of the Minneapolis Star Tribune, Hanel felt there was more to Hall than what was written in the press.
"She just looked so friendly and so kind and just had a really warm smile in this photograph, and I just thought, 'Wow, she's totally not my idea of what a terrorist would look like,'" said Hanel.
The now associate professor of creative nonfiction and journalism at Minnesota State University, Mankato began digging into Hall's life off-and-on over the next two decades. In 2004, Hanel made Hall the subject of her master's thesis, while pursuing a degree in history, and came back to her story in 2013 with the goal of compiling a book on Hall's descent into the SLA.
Through extensive research and interviews, Hanel found that words like "rebel" and "angry" were the complete opposite of how Hall's former friends and colleagues viewed her. The picture they painted was that of a bright, fun-loving young woman with a passion for the arts and disdain for war and violence.
Hall was often commended for her idealistic spirit. She was heavily involved in the peace movement, campaigned for Eugene McCarthy's presidential bid in opposition to the Vietnam War and participated in boycotts to support Cesar Chavez' National Food Workers Association. And in her career as a caseworker, Hall found purpose in assisting those on welfare and social services.
For Hanel, the great challenge in Hall's story was reconciling this woman, who she may have called a friend had she known her, with the woman who would become a gun-toting, bank-robbing, extremist left-wing revolutionary.
"I think one thing that happens a lot when we hear of people that make these radical choices, is we tend to put them in an 'other' category and say something like 'Oh, we would never do that,' or 'Wow, they're just so radical,' and not take into account their background and how they were raised," said Hanel.
She continued, "What gets lost when we see one little snapshot of somebody is, we think, 'There's no way we could be like them.' But, if we dug deeper into their backgrounds, I think we would see more connection. But that's a scary thing. People don't want to dig into 'Who are these people,' because people might see a little bit of themselves and not want to see that."
Hanel's search for the human behind the extremism would lead her to delve through Hall's artwork, poetry and personal letters to her parents. The digging brought her into contact with Hall's surviving friends, family members and former SLA member Sara Jane Olson.
Perhaps it was a longing for family that led Hall to the SLA. She was born one of four children to Gustavus Professor and Minister George Hall and Lorena Hall, a founder and head of the college's art department, but Camilla was the only child to survive into adulthood. Her brothers Terry and Peter, and sister Nan, died in childhood and adolescence.
Could it have been disillusionment with the American system — stemming from her direct observations of the failures of welfare administration to serve those in need?
Or did she join for love? It was her romance with Patricia "Mizmoon" Soltysik — a co-founder of the SLA — that introduced Hall to the militant group.
For Hanel, these questions aren't just important to understanding Hall, but to understanding how regular people are radicalized amid a contemporary surge in political extremism. She hopes her book provides some answers.