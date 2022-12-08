Rachael Hanel

MNSU Associate Professor and author Rachael Hanel poses with her new book, “Not the Camilla We Knew,” which dissects the journey of Camilla Hall’s journey from St. Peter to the Symbionese Liberation Army. Hanel has spent 20 years researching Hall’s story as a reporter, then a graduate student of history and finally as an author. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Camilla Hall was a pastor's daughter. Born in 1945 in St. Peter to a pair of Gustavus Adolphus academics, she attended the college herself and went on to become a social worker and an artist.


Camilla Hall with parents

Camilla Hall, second from right, with her parents, George, left, and Lorena and Patricia Soltysik, far right. (Photo from Gustavus Adolphus College and Lutheran Church Archives)

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments