There's nothing that gets one in the holiday spirit quite like the an authentic Christmas tree and the Le Sueur Lions Club is making it easier than ever for local residents to pick up a pine of their own.
Each day Sunday, Nov. 20 and beyond, volunteers with the Le Sueur Lions Club have been stationed at the Bridge Street and North Second Street parking lot, continuing the service organization's longstanding tradition of selling yuletide trees to the community.
With the Christmas season fast approaching, regulars and new customers have been stopping by to pick up the perfect tree to fit in their living rooms.
"This is our first live tree in a long time," Wade Simonette after picking out a tree with his kids, Porter and Harper. "I didn't want another junky, fake tree. I threw them both away last year and [my wife] asked where the trees were and I said we're getting a real one."
With the post of Christmas trees right outside the entrance to St. Peter, Simonette knew just where to stop, as did fellow Le Sueur resident Roz Neal. This was Neal's second year purchasing a tree from the Lions Club.
"Last year we fit it in the trunk of my car and that was kind of a challenge," said Neal.
Learning from last year's experience, Neal brought her son-in-law Peter Glowacki and his SUV so they could strap her newly-bought white pine to the top of the vehicle. After taking it home, Neal said she planned to decorate the tree with her granddaughter and put it in front of the window where her neighbors could see it.
Richard and Gail Chilman were out selling trees on the evening of Dec. 1 as two of around 40 Lions Club members registered to volunteer at the shop through the Christmas season.
"It's a wonderful benefit," said Richard.
They were also joined by Ben VonEschen of Le Sueur Boy Scout Troop 9328. The 16-year-old not only helped carry and cut the Christmas trees for the community, he also sold wreaths and swag on behalf of the troop.
"It feels great," said VonEschen. "I'm like a third person here who can help too and deliver some swags."
The Lions Club Christmas tree shop is open weekdays 4-7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 1-5 p.m. The shop will remain open until the trees are sold.