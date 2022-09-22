Legion Park Memorial

The concept for a proposed redesign of the American Legion Park Memorial.

Any honorably discharged veteran, living or deceased, would have the opportunity to be honored by the American Legion Park Memorial in a redesign proposed by Le Sueur veterans.

Legion Park Memorial 2

A top-down perspective of the American Legion Park Memorial redesign.

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments