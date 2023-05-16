City engineers are beginning the final stages of design work for an American Legion Park landmark dedicated to all honorably discharged veterans.

Legion Park Memorial

The concept for a proposed redesign of the American Legion Park Memorial.


Legion Park Memorial 2

A top-down perspective of the American Legion Park Memorial redesign.

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments