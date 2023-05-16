City engineers are beginning the final stages of design work for an American Legion Park landmark dedicated to all honorably discharged veterans.
On Monday, May 8, the Le Sueur City Council moved ahead on plans to assist Le Sueur VFW Post 4297 and American Legion Post 55 with the redesign of the American Legion Park Veterans Memorial, awarding a $30,000 fee to Bolton and Menk to finance the final design of the memorial.
The engineering phase is financed by a $25,000 Veterans Memorial grant awarded to the city of Le Sueur by the Minnesota Department of Administration.
City Engineer Corey Bienfang estimated a final design could be completed in coordination with the Veterans Memorial Task Force within 8-10 weeks, before opening the project for contractor bids this summer, allowing time for construction in 2024. The task force and the city hope to have the memorial completed for Veterans Day, next year.
The preliminary design was developed by a task force of local veterans including Navy Veteran and VFW Commander Shannon Frost, Army veteran John May, retired Minnesota National Guard Colonel and District 22B Rep. Brian Pfarr (R-Le Sueur), former National Guard Assistant NCO Billy Schultz, American Legion Post 55 Commander Larry Bruender, Army veteran Tyler Sunderman and Army veteran Shane Sinell with input Bienfang, who offered his services free of charge.
Speaking to the City Council on Monday, Frost praised Bienfang for personally investing his time and effort into the project, and helping guide the task force as they made decision over minute details like the size of the lettering.
"We fieldtripped out to McGraw Monuments and talked about what color stones [we want] and I think we got some fun ideas that [Bienfang] will come up with in his final plan that ties it all together and makes it even more special," said Frost.
In total, the estimated construction cost of the memorial before bids is at $305,000. The Veterans Task Force and the city are collaborating together to raise fund plans to finance the project with grant dollars and community fundraising.
Earlier this week, the 2023 Veterans Memorial project was posted on the city of Le Sueur website with information on how to donate and downloadable forms donors can fill out to apply for "major donor" status. Individuals or businesses donating at least $500 to the project will have their names etched into a major donor panel at the memorial.
Donors can also apply to honor a veteran by sending $250 to have the name of a veteran, including themselves, etched into the memorial. Named veterans must have been honorably discharged from the US military, but do not need to be Le Sueur residents.
"[It] allows people to do what a lot of other memorials allow which is to put a name on," said City Administrator Joe Roby. "Right now, our focus is on killed in action from he local area. The idea here is to be able to expand upon that and dedicate a more hallowed space for them than we have right now."
Concepts drawn up by Bolton and Menk for the preliminary design relocate the memorial to the front entrance of American Legion Park on E. Ferry Street, west of the intersection with S. Park Lane. The current memorial panels are positioned in the center of a charcoal-colored concrete circle about 50 feet in diameter.
A major focus of the task force in the redesign was to shift the public’s perception of the memorial. In the current design, onlookers often face the side of the memorial showcasing the dedication of the center stone and the veterans of World War I, World War II, the Korean War and Vietnam War. By centering the memorial in a circle and engraving another dedication on the other side of the center stone, the task force hopes to encourage more people to view the stones displaying the names of the Civil War and Dakota War dead on the opposite side.
The four smaller panels would also be raised up on a stone facade engraved with outstretched hands appearing to lift the memorial up to position them on a more even level with the elongated center stone.
In the middle of the concrete circle, a lighter concrete ring surrounds the original memorial. Four new memorial stones, more than 5 feet tall, would be installed on the northwest, southwest, southeast and northeast corners of the ring. These stones are where honorably discharged veterans would have their names engraved.
A fifth panel on the ring, facing out toward the entrance, would feature the names of major donors to the memorial.
Seeking to honor all veterans with more than just names, the task force designed the memorial to feature the flags of all six branches of the military — Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, Marine Corps and Space Force — in the landscape garden at the back of the memorial, behind a limestone wall. The names of each of the services would also be engraved on concrete bands stretching between the memorial ring and limestone wall.
Positioned in a landscape garden at the front of the memorial is the American flag while the Minnesota state flag and POW flag are located in gardens east and west of the concrete circle respectively. Lights shining from the ground would light up the sidewalk and the flags at night.
"I appreciate you involving not just lost veterans, but all veterans in this project," Mayor Shawn Kirby told Frost. "...It's exciting and I like the thought of bringing this monument forefront and center for the community to enjoy, so I thank you for your work on that."