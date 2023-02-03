A Le Sueur woman is accused of selling methamphetamine for a rural New Prague man in possession of over 100 grams of the illegal substance at his residence, according to charges.
Melissa Lyn Quast, 45, was charged with felony first-degree sale of controlled substance and felony second-degree possession of a controlled substance on Jan. 26. Quast was on probation for a controlled substance offense at the time the charges were filed.
Tate Jason Mikunda, 46, was charged with felony counts of sale and possession of a controlled substance, both in the first degree, and a misdemeanor for driving after revocation. Mikunda was also on probation for a controlled substance crime.
According to the criminal complaint, an agent with the Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force received information from a source advising that Quast was selling drugs for a man near Heidelberg known only as "Tate."
Law enforcement filed a warrant for Quast's arrest and conducted a traffic stop of her vehicle as it was seen leaving Mikunda's address on Jan. 24. Mikunda, whose driver's license is revoked, was in the driver's seat while Quast was riding as a passenger.
As Quast was placed under arrest, law enforcement searched her purse and reportedly found seven prepackaged bags of methamphetamine in various sizes, weighing a total 33.2 grams.
Law enforcement also reported finding over $2,400 in the purse as well as two digital scales and a glass smoking device with white residue, unused zip baggies, four oxycodone and hydrocodone pills in a clear baggie and four cell phones.
The Task Force then applied for a warrant to search Mikunda's home. In his bedroom and an adjacent computer room, law enforcement reported finding various drug paraphernalia and a substantial quantity of methamphetamine in containers and baggies.
In total, 101.66 grams of powder testing presumptive positive for methamphetamine was reportedly found in addition to 27.66 grams of liquid methamphetamine and 26 grams of psilocybin mushrooms.
The search also found fake IDs with Mikunda's and Quast's pictures, a glass smoking pipe, a silver digital scale and a home surveillance system with footage displaying from a large television screen.
