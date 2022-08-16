Demolition Derby

Taylor Hewitt takes a beating from a T-Bone collision.

For Jeannie and Joseph Liebl, the sport of crashing cars doesn’t just run on gasoline, it runs in the family.

Liebls demolition derby

Joseph Liebl and his mother Jeannie Liebl both won their respective categories in the demolition derby. Joseph earned first prize in the Youth class while Jeannie won the Powderpuff.
Powderpuff

Cars collide in the Powderpuff class of the demolition derby. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Brandon Paul

Brandon Paul was the first big winner of the Nicollet County Fair Demolition Derby. He won the Minivan and SUV competition on Friday and Saturday. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
_DSC0099.JPG
Demolition Derby 4

A vehicle is rear-ended in the Powderpuff tournament. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Noah Miest

Noah Miest pictured with his truck before entering the demolition derby. The Le Sueur resident took first place in the Saturday stock truck competition. (Carson Hughes photos/southernminn.com)
Demolition Derby 5

Smoke billows from Eli Johnson's car after hammering another contestant's car into the wall. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Demolition Derby 6

Hits take their toll on both the aggressor and defendant's vehicles. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Demolition Derby 7

Brandon Paul sustains a direct hit to the passenger side of his minivan. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Demolition Derby 8

Colton Hewitt's car is tended to by firefighters after an engine fire takes him out of the competition. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Kids demoltion derby

Kids competed in their own demolition derby before the main event. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
kids Demolition derby 2

Kids bump their power wheel cars and bikes in the demolition derby arena. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

