Brittney Tiede Butter

As a Princess Kay of the Milky Way finalist, Le Center’s Brittney Tiede gets her face sculpted in butter at the 2019 Minnesota State Fair. (Photo courtesy of Princess Kay)
Rachel Rynda mug.jpg

Rachel Rynda
Aly Dieball mug.jpg

Aly Dieball

Local ladies from Le Sueur and Sibley County have been nominated to represent the Minnesota dairy industry and have their faces sculpted in butter.

