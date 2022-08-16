Local ladies from Le Sueur and Sibley County have been nominated to represent the Minnesota dairy industry and have their faces sculpted in butter.
Being selected as finalists for the 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way is a dream come true for 19-year-old Rachel Rynda, of Montgomery, and 19 year-old Aly Dieball, of Green Isle.
"For most girls involved in dairy, this is their dream when they're little," said Rynda. "I've looked up to these girls for a long time and I'm excited to be a role model for other young girls."
The Tri-City United graduate and sophomore at the University of Wisconsin River-Falls grew up on a Montgomery dairy farm with her parents watching young women crowned Princess Kay on the eve of the Minnesota State Fair.
Princess Kay of the Milky Way serves as the official goodwill ambassador and spokesperson for Minnesota’s 2,100 dairy farmers. Just like her predecessors, this year’s Princess Kay of the Milky Way will serve as a leader who brings dairy to life by talking with fairgoers, making educational classroom visits
throughout the year and connecting with people in the community at public events and more.
Dieball, a graduate of Sibley East and sophomore at South Dakota State University, fondly remembers her parents taking her to see the Princess Kay coronation. For years it was only a dream, but when she saw a family friend nominated for the title in 2014, she realized that she could run for the title too.
"I honestly never thought that I would ever become a finalist," said Dieball. "When I went to the state fair it was always something that was very competitive, so when I was [named] a finalist I was very shocked."
Her dairy farm in Green Isle has been in her family since 1956, when her grandfather traveled to America on a ship from Germany and settled the land. Diebell is currently double majoring agricultural science and dairy production and plans to eventually work alongside her parents on the family farm.
"I like working alongside my family. There's not many careers where you get the chance to spend every day with your family," said Dieball. "It's influenced the person I am today because I get to spend all that quality time and learn those lessons from my parents."
Rynda's family farm was also started by her grandfather. The now 92 year-old farmer settled down with Rynda's grandmother and raised a family on the plot of land. Around the late 60's and early 70's, her grandfather began milking cows and its been a dairy farm ever since.
Currently majoring in agricultural business with a minor in dairy science, Rynda hopes to work in finance or insurance and assist farmers with their finances.
"I would like to spend some on-farm time networking with farmers and help them reach any goals they might have with their farm, their family and everything in-between," said Rynda.
Outside of dairy farming, Rynda has a love of athletics. While at TCU, Rynda was active on the Varsity tennis and softball teams. At River-Falls, Rynda still makes time for sports, competing in any intramural sport she can — including softball and pickleball.
In 2020, Rynda was named the Kolacky Days Queen. She was also involved in the National Honor Society, Future Farmers of America and sings in her church choir with her father.
Dieball enjoys spending time with family, fishing in the summer and ice fishing in the winter, volunteering and taking her dog Remi for walks.
In total, 10 finalists have been nominated for Princess Kay this year including: Alex Christen, 20, of Sauk Centre; Hailey Frericks, 19, of Albany; Kallie Frericks, 19, of Albany; Ashley Holst, 20, of Kellogg; Kiley Lickfelt, 20, of Hutchinson; Briana Maus, 18, of Freeport; Amber Post, 20, of Lake Wilson and Allison Wright, 19, of Hutchinson.
The coronation of Princess Kay will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at 8 p.m. during the kickoff of the Minnesota State Fair. Reigning Princess Kay, Anna Euerle of Litchfield, representing Meeker County, will pass down her crown to one of the 10 finalists at the Minnesota State Fair Leinie’s Lodge Band Shell (1302 Cooper Street).
The newly crowned Princess Kay will then have her likeness sculpted in a 90-pound block of grade A butter by resident butter sculptor Gerry Kulzer on Thursday, Aug. 25 in the Dairy Building. The remaining nine finalists will have their likenesses sculpted on Friday, Aug. 26.
Dairy princesses are selected based on their communication skills, personality, general knowledge of the dairy community and its products and their commitment to dairy promotion.