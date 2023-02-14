A proposal for a new disc golf course and two dozen campsites could convert Mayo Park into a premier local campground, but in order for those plans to come to fruition, the city of Le Sueur is seeking help from the state of Minnesota.
On Feb. 13, the City Council approved a request from the Public Works Department to seek a Recreation Grant from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to construct a campground in Mayo Park.
Public Works Director Scott Schroeder noted a lack of campsites in the immediate area and hoped a campground at Mayo Park would attract local residents as well travelers on Hwy. 169.
"With it being relatively close to Hwy. 169, we have the hopes of someone driving through, coming up from Iowa or something, and says 'Hey, I've got to take a break. Oh, here's a campground,'" said Schroeder. "All they would have to do is contact the Rec Center or go online and there will be some sort of reservation process."
If awarded to Le Sueur, the DNR grant would assist the city in constructing 24 camping sites with available water and electricity. It would further finance recreational amenities such as a nine-hole disc golf course, new picnic tables and campsite grills.
Each camping site would be approximately 70 feet long and 30 feet wide with space for RVs and campers to park next to individualized picnic tables, fire pits and pedestals for connecting to water and electric services.
A Recreation grant from the DNR could finance up to 50% of the project costs through either direct cash or in-kind labor. Schroeder said Public Works was seeking over $100,000 in state funding.
Winning projects will be awarded the DNR grants on June 7, but Schroeder anticipated construction wouldn't begin until spring of next year due to the lead time needed for electric utilities.
According to preliminary designs, the proposed campgrounds would be established inside the large central trail loop at Mayo Park. The site falls within around 12.4 acres of space in Mayo Park designated Phase 1 for development.
Schroeder indicated that establishing a campground in Mayo Park could kickstart future growth and new amenities, such as a paved bituminous surface on the central gravel trail loop and the construction of a new gravel trail loop adjacent to the existing loop.
On the west side of the park, the site plan showcases a future playground sandwiched between a new shelter and restroom and shower building to the north and a 12 stall parking lot to the south.
"If there's something there it promotes more growth," said Schroeder. "It promotes 'Let's put a playground here,' or 'Let's put a shelter here.'"
In the long-term, Public Works is eyeing 8.3 acres on the southwest corner of Mayo Park to be developed in Phase 2 with a Phase 3 is targeting 7.1 acres in the northwest.
"Everyone is pretty excited about getting [the campground] in there," said Schroeder. "I think it would bring another option for people to enjoy our city parks."