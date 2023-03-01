With the assistance of federal grant dollars, the city of Le Sueur is hoping to pave the way for future housing and business development along Hwy. 169.

Hwy.169

The City of Le Sueur is seeking federal funds to study the Hwy. 169 corridor north of Le Sueur to lay groundwork for future commercial and residential development. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)


Project Map

A map of the project area was showcased at the Le Sueur City Council meeting. Engineer Cory Bienfang noted the proposed study could be competitive for federal funding due to a high level of traffic and concentration of jobs in the Hwy. 169 area.

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments