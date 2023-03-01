With the assistance of federal grant dollars, the city of Le Sueur is hoping to pave the way for future housing and business development along Hwy. 169.
On Monday, Feb. 27, City Engineer Cory Bienfang proposed a comprehensive study of the Hwy. 169 corridor north of Le Sueur, which would determine the feasibility of a wide range of projects intended to promote residential and commercial development and roadway access and safety.
But to finance such a study, which would cost $300,000 in total, Bienfang requested the City Council’s permission in pursuing a federal planning grant financed by the RAISE Act. If awarded, the grant would finance 80% ($240,000) of the project cost.
The City of Le Sueur would be responsible for the remaining $60,000, but city staff were hopeful that they could split the cost with Le Sueur County, the Economic Development Authority and the city and county financed Hwy. 69 Abatement Fund.
“The city is not the only winner in a plan like this and it is a substantial undertaking to complete a study like this,” said City Administrator Joe Roby.
One of the major focuses of the study is examining the feasibility of potential improvements to Doppy Lane including the construction of a housing development along the road and storm sewer, slope stability and pavement improvements.
Another priority of the study is analyzing options to improve access between northern Le Sueur and Hwy. 169 such as the extension of frontage road between the intersection of Doppy Lane and Hwy. 169 to Industrial Park Street and the construction of a highway interchange.
Currently, city staff have their eyes on Henderson Station Road as the potential site for an interchange due to its connectivity and terrain. A trail could then be extended from the Henderson Station Road down to Mayo Park, which the city hopes to promote as a recreational attraction.
“We’re really looking at the north interchange capturing Mayo Park and then going up north to Henderson Station Road. The interchange at Mayo Park is significant because that is a destination we’ve had some discussion about, maybe a trailhead where that trail would continue north to the greater reaches of the city,” said Bienfang.
The trail would tie into the city’s current plans to develop a campground in Mayo Park.
In addition, the plan examines relocating the MnDOT rest area off Hwy. 169 to give room for the Cambria Manufacturing Facility to expand as well as the development of EDA-owned land north of the Industrial Park water tower.
Bienfang said the study would allow the city to better understand the needs of the area and develop a comprehensive development plan which could be implemented in phases. It could also bolster the city requests for grants to kickstart construction.
“Growth in this area is going to be externally sourced. These are big dollar projects. A concept for an interchange at Henderson Station Road you’re over $20 million,” said Bienfang. “These are big projects and I think the certification of a plan and some idea of what’s that ultimate ceiling of cost. It would be really helpful to know what viabilities and what opportunities we have as a city to see some of these things come to fruition.”
Though federal grants are highly competitive, Bienfang believed Le Sueur is in a unique position to make a credible bid. There are over 1,700 jobs in the project area, largely because of the Cambria plant, and the highway is one of the most traveled roads in the state.
“It exceeds what you would establish as a baseline for accidents on this corridor,” said Bienfang. “I think that has a lot of merit as well and I think is going to help bolster our application.”
The city has also received support from key stakeholders like Le Sueur county, MnDOT, the EDA, Chamber of Commerce and local employers.
Bienfang said the city should know if their application was successful some time this summer. If successful, it would take around 6-12 months for the grant agreement to be finalized and the city couldn’t begin work until 2024 at the earliest.