Rotarian Newell Krogmann speaks at the Le Sueur Rotary Club 75th anniversary, held at the Next Chapter Winery in New Prague. The club’s charter was signed on Feb. 4, 1948.

On the evening of March 9, 1948, over 200 people from all across the state of Minnesota gathered at the Le Sueur High School auditorium to celebrate the establishment of what would become one of the most influential and enduring community service organizations in the local area.

Rotarians past and present dined at the Next Chapter Winery for the Le Sueur chapter’s 75th anniversary. The evening included a banquet, auction, live music by the Little Chicago band, guest speakers, Rotary trivia and more.


Rotarians at the Amundson table enjoy the 75th anniversary banquet. (Carson Hughes photos/southernminn.com)

