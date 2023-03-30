On the evening of March 9, 1948, over 200 people from all across the state of Minnesota gathered at the Le Sueur High School auditorium to celebrate the establishment of what would become one of the most influential and enduring community service organizations in the local area.
After decades of service from providing meals and supplies to schoolchildren in need, maintaining local parks, and granting youth the opportunity to study internationally, members of the Le Sueur Rotary Club gathered once again on March 18, 2023 to celebrate 75 years of contributions to the community.
Around 65 guests including Rotarians past and present, alongside their spouses, community leaders and former Rotary district governors walked the red carpet to a delectable banquet held inside the Next Chapter Winery on Saturday evening. Behind the swinging 60’s and 70’s soul stylings of the Little Chicago band, a 10-foot-tall “75” shaped sign lit up the hall alongside the word “Imagine,” in honor of the club’s extensive history.
“The theme for Rotary this year is Imagine Rotary, so we’re following that theme tonight, imagining what we’ve done and what we can do,” said Newell Krogmann, Le Sueur Club Image Chair.
Next to a table of prizes for the evening’s auction was a shrine of historical documents, some dating all the way back to Feb. 4, 1948 when the Le Sueur chapter of the Rotary Club was first chartered with the sponsorship of Mankato and St. Peter. The chapter consisted of around 24 members at the time and in its first year was led by Le Sueur Rotary President Vernon Baumann.
Current Le Sueur Rotary Club President Ruth Vortherms said club members dug into the chapter’s long history in preparation for the event. The club put together a slideshow of past and present Rotary activities, tested guests on their knowledge with Le Sueur Rotary Club trivia and even discovered a VHS tape from the chapter’s 40th anniversary in 1988.
“We stand on all the backs of those who came before us in serving the community,” said Vortherms.
Each year the Le Sueur Rotary Club engages in efforts to help those in need, beautify the community and enhance educational opportunities. Last school year, Rotarians packed approximately eight tons of food for pre-Kindergarten and elementary school students attending Le Sueur and Henderson schools in their annual Backpack Nutrition Project.
The Le Sueur Rotary Club receives funding for the Backpack Nutrition Project as well as the Rotary Literacy Program through the annual Thanksgiving Turkey Trot 5k, which also provides the Le Sueur Food Shelf with turkeys to give to local families during the holidays.
Through the Bags to Benches program, the Le Sueur Rotary Club, Lions Club and P.E.O. Sisterhood have collected over 9,000 pounds of plastic film and have converted them into benches placed throughout the community. One of the benches sits at Pierre Le Sueur Park, which the Rotary Club recently adopted and beautified with new flowers, greenery and decorative lighting.
Rotary Club volunteers have also partnered with Le Sueur-Henderson High School to help students plan for the future and learn how to manage their household budget through the Giants Reality Challenge, a comprehensive simulation in which students balance their expected monthly income in their chosen career against expenses likehousing, transportation, groceries, utilities, insurance and more.
Through the STRIVE (Students Taking Renewed Interest in the Value of Education) program, volunteers take on the role of mentors for Le Sueur-Henderson high school seniors, helping them navigate their post-graduation plans and opportunities.
More recently, the Rotary Club launched the Rotary Readers project, in which Rotarians spend half an hour bi-weekly reading to classes at Park Elementary.
The Le Sueur Rotary Club also plays a key role in planning the Christmas in the Valley event each year, sponsoring the lighted Gathering Tree, fire barrels, the construction of the Santa House and freshly painted downtown holiday mural.
In addition, the chapter participates in international projects like the Rotary’s End Polio Now campaign and the Rotary Youth Exchange connecting local and international students with chances to study abroad. One of those benefiting students was Duncan Anderson, son of the late Dr. Jo Eagle Anderson, who spoke at the 75th anniversary after the Rotary Club gave him the opportunity to study in Bolivia.
The Le Sueur Rotary Club was named the district’s Club of the Year in 2021-2022. This year alone, the local chapter estimated they’ve impacted 14,358 lives, which was displayed on a sign hanging above the winery entrance.
“We actually totaled up and we’ve impacted, in some form or another, some of it small, some of it big like feeding kids 14,300 people this year. That’s pretty amazing,” said Vortherms. “Even then we probably downplayed how many. Like the Santa House, we had at least 500 kids at the Santa House. The tree lights are heard to measure how many people have been impacted by the beauty of something.”
What’s the key to making a successful impact in the community for 75 years? For Vortherms, the answer is simple, making volunteering fun.
“That sense of service and having fun,” said Vortherms. Doing things that are fun to do. Laughter is part of having a fun group and we do laugh.”