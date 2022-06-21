After plans to hire a new Le Sueur community development director broke down, the city of Le Sueur is back to recruiting candidates for the position.
In March, the city of Le Sueur offered the position to Mojra Hauenstein, a division director of planning and building for Washoe County, Nevada with over 25 years of experience in community development and architecture. Her start date would have been next Monday, but City Administrator Joe Roby said the hiring fell through.
“The offer that we had signed and extended with a previous candidate [fell] through earlier this spring,” said Roby.
The city responded by reopening the hiring process. The job posting was relisted on the city website, job boards and social media on June 10, giving candidates until June 30 to apply.
“We’re already seeing some applicants roll in, which is great to see,” said Roby. “We’re doing a lot of promotion of that on social media.”
It’s been around one year since the city last had a community development director. The previous director, Samantha DiMaggio, served the city for around four years and won the $850,000 grant from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development to reopen Main Street.
Building materials ordinance
At their June 13 meeting, the Le Sueur City Council approved a change to the zoning ordinance that loosens limits on metal paneling on industrial buildings.
Currently, the public institutional and light industrial zoning districts at the south end of town require at least 75% of a building’s exterior to have a non-metal finish, such as brick, stone, concrete, wood and glass. The new ordinance cuts the non-metal finish requirement down to 25%, allowing property owners to plate up to three quarters of their building’s exterior with metal panels.
The 25% minimum on non-metal materials also applies to individual walls facing the street to prevent a property owner from presenting a full, metallic exterior to passing traffic. Buildings in the Airport Overlay District are not subject to these requirements.
The loosened restrictions on metal finish match existing requirements for facades in the neighboring general industrial district. Roby said the proposal was drafted following requests from businesses looking to expand into the public institutional and light industrial zoning districts.
Power transformer contract
The Le Sueur City Council further voted to approve a new contract awarding over $700,000 toward a bid to furnish a power transformer for the Main Street substation.
The Main Street substation transformer is one of the most urgent pieces of electric equipment in need of replacement, said Roby. The transformer is estimated to be older than 70 years, but the typical lifespan of the equipment is 40-50 years. Due to its age, the transformer was recommended for replacement in the first phase of the city’s electric asset study and 10-year capital improvement plan.
The city began receiving bids for the project June 7 and awarded a $767,766 contract to the lowest of two bidders, Niagara Power Transformer Corp. on June 13. The high bid totaled $972,600.
Le Sueur will have the transformer delivered by the second quarter of 2024.