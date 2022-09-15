The preliminary levy passed by the Le Sueur City Council on Monday proposes one of the largest local tax hikes in over seven years.
On a 6-1 vote, with Councilor Scott Schlueter voting down the motion, the council approved a 16.82% increase to the citywide levy.
However, several members of the City Council expressed their discontent with the proposed increase and lobbied for a work session to cut the 2023 budget before it is finalized in December.
Under state statute, the city may lower the preliminary levy before finalizing the budget, but it cannot raise it.
The proposed levy for the city’s general fund is projected to balloon to over $1 million, a 54% increase over the 2022 levy. Contributing to that increase are an assumed 10% increase to health and dental insurance and an assumed 20% increase to worker’s comp insurance, general liability insurance, utilities and fuel costs.
Because the budget cannot be raised between now and December, the assumed costs are on the high end of current estimates. Assumed costs for areas like worker’s comp could be lowered once the city has better estimates.
“We may be able to shave a little bit off before December, only because we’ll get some better estimates of those between now and before December,” said City Administrator Joe Roby.
An approximate $100,000 increase to the general fund levy would finance a transition to move the city’s part-time police officers to full-time. The proposal intends to help the department retain officers in a time where officers are in high demand around the area.
Due to the hot market, Roby said part-time officers that join the force frequently receive offers for full-time positions at multiple departments.
“We’ve worked with, in the neighborhood of, 25 part-time officers over the last three years,” said Roby. “Each of our officers requires 240 hours of training, which means we’re paying them to be off the clock with other officers, we’re equipping them and then we’re reposting the positions.”
The proposal assigns a 12% increase in the levy for the Community Center. While revenues are projected to increase by 19% in light of continued membership gains over the past year and the addition of a golf simulator, bumps in utility costs and lifeguard wages are anticipated to offset the new revenues.
The city’s capital improvement budget is a proposed $750,000, a $50,000 increase over last year. The proposal was pared down by city staff from a list of $3.8 million in potential projects.
Many residents can expect their wallets to be stretched thinner, due to a near 20% increase in the city’s tax capacity. The bulk of this increase is related to increasing property values amid a hot housing market. As a result, many property owners will face an additional charge on their tax bill because of their rising home value.
Mayor Shawn Kirby expressed approval of the city staff’s work on the preliminary budget in light of the impacts of inflation and the increasing costs of required expenses and public safety.
“I’m comfortable with where we’re at right now, and I want to reiterate that this is a preliminary budget,” said Kriby. “This is not a final budget. We are early in the stages here.”
However, Councilor Schlueter found the budget was too high and pressed for a future work session where the entire City Council could get together and provide feedback to city staff.
“I feel this is way too high after our 17% increase last year and with the school referendum passing,” said Schlueter. “With the drastic increase in our assessed values, everybody is going to be seeing their taxes going up, whether we do anything or not. I think we need to look at this a lot harder.”
Councilor Dave Swanberg backed Schlueter’s proposal for a work session.
“I’m comfortable voting on the proposed, but I won’t be comfortable voting on a final number without much more detail,” said Swanberg.
Councilor Newell Krogmann advised the City Council to consider the value of the items in the budget and what the consequences might be of cutting them for a smaller levy.
“A few years back, we had a very expensive study for our streets and roads and sidewalks. We were never able to meet what should have been done,” said Krogmann. “This budget keeps up with what needs to be done. This budget, half of that is for streets basically. We can cut that if we want to, but we have to look at the consequences later on.”