Brenna Schmitt is always on the move to help others move.
The licensed physical therapist spends her days providing services in Mankato, before bringing her talents home to Le Sueur, where she operates her own mobile physical therapy practice, Physio Strong.
Schmitt was recently inducted as a new member of the Le Sueur Chamber of Commerce last month, but the local resident has been busy treating clients all over town since kickstarting her practice in April 2021.
Physio Strong is based at the Le Sueur Community Center, but Schmitt can typically be found driving her massage table and equipment to her clients homes. She serves communities within a 30-mile radius of Le Sueur, including Le Center, Henderson, St. Peter, New Prague, Belle Plaine, Jordan and Mankato.
Through her mobile operation, Schmitt hopes to bring physical therapy to the front lines of healthcare and to the front doors of patients. Her practice operates on a cash-based model, which Schmitt said allows her to offer a wider range of preventative and maintenance care services that are not typically covered by insurance.
“I really want to change healthcare. I feel it’s gotten so impersonal and not as accessible, it’s very expensive,” said Schmitt. “So with my practice and going cash pay, I can make it more accessible and affordable and put physical therapists in the frontlines for treating musculoskeletal injuries and conditions.”
Making physical therapy easily accessible can also save some patients a trip to their physician, Schmitt added.
“I think sometimes when somebody goes to urgent care or their doctor for an ankle strain, they immediately do imaging or prescribe pain medication when a physical therapist could have assessed that to see if imaging was necessary or if they needed to be seen by a physician or if something more was going on and cut down on cost,” Schmitt said.
Schmitt serves patients with symptoms ranging from running and lifting injuries, joint, ankle, neck, foot and back pain and chronic pain conditions including migraines. She employs a wide variety of techniques including dry-needling, kinesio-taping, instrument-assisted-soft-tissue-mobilization and home exercise and training programs.
Schmitt said her own interest in physical therapy began when she was a teenager. At 13 years old, she started babysitting for an autistic girl who did not verbally respond to questions. But after years of behavioral and speech therapy, Schmitt saw the girl slowly picking up and applying her newfound communication skills.
“I babysat for them over my high school career and during college I would come home and see her progress from not talking very much to completing full sentences and looking you in the eye when you’re talking to her,” said Schmitt. “It just really got me interested in therapy in general.”
After graduating from the University of Minnesota in 2014, Schmitt received her doctor of physical therapy from The College of St. Scholastica in 2017. Shortly thereafter, the Wisconsin native and her husband began calling Le Sueur their home.
As a physical therapist, Schmitt now enjoys seeing her own patients breaking down barriers. Julie Strong, is one such patient.
For years, the St. Peter resident has lived with severe jaw pain due to a condition known as TMJ (Temporomandibular joint) dysfunction. The pain was so severe, Strong could hardly open her mouth wide enough to eat without experiencing intense discomfort. She had to resort tearing apart her food before consuming it to keep the pain in check.
Strong had worked with numerous physical therapists over the year, but said the best of them all was Schmitt. She first met Schmitt as a colleague at Ridgeview Medical Center in Le Sueur. Strong was then the Director of Social Services and Schmitt was serving as a physical therapist and began seeing her as a client.
After a few years, Strong began experiencing pain again. When she heard Schmitt started her own practice, Strong immediately reached out to work with her again.
“She listened to me, that’s the biggest thing. She listened to what my problem was,” said Strong. “And her knowledge base and her different techniques, she has several tricks in her purse, so she can manipulate the muscles and do many things — Graston, dry-needling or just even her hands.”
Today, Strong can now eat and move her jaw without experiencing intense shooting pains. She continues to see Schmitt as regularly to treat both her jaw and fibromyalgia.
“My favorite thing to tell her is ‘I like it when you come, but I like it more when you leave because I feel better,’” Strong laughed. “I tell her that every time.”
It’s especially rewarding to witness those improvements when working with clients one-on-one for weeks and months on end, Schmitt noted. As a marathon runner herself, she understands how freeing it is to experience a full range of motion.
“I just really liked that you get to spend more time with your patients than a physician or a nurse practitioner or anybody in that field,” said Schmitt. “You’re spending an hour with them every time you see them and you see them for several weeks and get to know them and why they want to get better and their goals.”