As a mother of an autistic adult, Melissa Wolcott has often worried about how her son might be perceived in a police interaction.
The former Le Sueur resident recalled an incident when she was pulled over while driving home from Arizona to Minnesota. The state trooper approached the passenger side, where her son Logan, then a high school junior, was startled and unsure how to act. She could see his nervous reaction was drawing suspicion from the trooper.
“The social aspect of things is very, very difficult for them,” said Wolcott. “I’m not blaming the police officer at all, but you have a child or a man who is acting very suspicious, and I’m sure nowadays it’s especially alarming to the police.”
As a former member of the Le Sueur Police Reserve, Wolcott is aware of how difficult it can be to identify someone as autistic. Autism is an invisible disability and manifests on a spectrum of varying symptoms. One autistic person may struggle socially while living and working independently, while another may only communicate nonverbally or experience severe distress when forced to break from a daily routine.
“I had an advantage because, being on the Police Reserve, all of the Police Officers in Le Sueur pretty much knew Logan,” said Wolcott. “But for people who don’t have that advantage, and even out in public, I’ve seen kids have meltdowns. And most of the time people stare and it’s hard.”
Starting this month, the Le Sueur Police Department ushered in a new tool to help alert officers when a vehicle has an autistic occupant.
In a partnership with J&K graphics, the Le Sueur Police Department ordered 100 new autism awareness decals. Bearing the puzzle piece symbol for autism, the decal can be placed in the window of one’s home or vehicle to alert emergency responders that an occupant may have autism or special needs and may not respond well to verbal commands.
“It’s another tool that alerts us to that fact and provides us with more information so we can utilize some communication training that we have to help people that live with autism and keep the situation calm and least traumatizing to anyone we come into contact with,” said Le Sueur Police Chief Aaron Thieke.
Those in need of a decal can stop by the Police Department between 8 a.m. to 12:30 a.m., Monday through Friday, to get a sticker for free. Only a handful have been distributed thus far, but Thieke said the department will order more if they run out.
The move was celebrated by Le Sueur residents like Sonny Wilson, the father to an autistic adult son, who plans to pick up a sticker for himself.
“I’m not sure if it’s a proactive approach or reactive approach, but either way it’s definitely going to be a blessing, not only for individuals that suffer with autism, but also give families a sense of relief,” said Wilson.
“Sometimes autism can be misunderstood and as a father, I have fears of interactions,” he continued. “Not that it’s any fault to any police department — they’re learning as well — and this will definitely help our officers out on the street and people who suffer from disabilities.”
Wolcott congratulated the new decals as well. As both the parent of an autistic child and a day specialist working with people with developmental disabilities at MRCI, she’s observed the
benefits of informing an emergency responder of one’s disability.
While working as a school paraprofessional, Walcott said she would ride with a nonverbal student from Waterville to Shakopee each day. On one winter day, the car was run off the icy road and Walcott was the one to address emergency responders.
“When the fire department came, that was the first thing I said, ‘I have a young man who is not very verbal. He has autism. We need to be kind of delicate with him,’” Walcott recounted. “They were very wonderful about helping and things like that because we were in a snowbank up to our hips. Disabilities need to be learned about by people. There needs to be more acceptance.”
Le Sueur Police Officers are required by the Minnesota POST Board to have four hours of training every three years learning about autism, what signs to look for that may indicate a person is autistic and communication styles for interacting with autistic persons.
In a police encounter, Thieke advised that family members should be up front in communicating the needs of an autistic relative.
“Be very matter of fact with us. Give us as much information as they can and let us know how their family member living with autism will best react to instruction or requests,” said Thieke. “What’s their preference in communication, and let us know all their triggers — specific things that might have negative effects on their family members with autism.”