A Le Sueur man is accused of strangling a man in an out of control assault.
Alex Jospeh Lemmer, 31, has been charged with felony controlled substance crimes in the third and fifth degree, felony domestic assault by strangulation, misdemeanor criminal damage to property in the fourth degree and misdemeanor disorderly conduct on May 4.
According to the charges, Le Sueur Police received a call on April 28 that Lemmer was out of control and had just hurt himself. When the officer arrived they found the caller in a frantic state with blood all over their shirt and arms. A male member of the household was marked with abrasions on right side of his head, his elbow and had bruises on his left arm and reported he was assaulted by Lemmer.
During the incident, Lemmer reportedly became agitated and began breaking the man’s golf clubs over his thigh. He approached to try to calm Lemmer down, but Lemmer became increasingly aggressive and grabbed the man and put him in a chokehold. The man stated that he thought he would lose consciousness and that Lemmer threatened to kill him.
When police arrived, Lemmer had a large cut on his neck which was rapidly bleeding. Law enforcement reported that he smelled of alcohol and his eyes were bloodshot and glassy.
Numerous illicit substances were found in Lemmer’s bedroom, according to the charges, including an open package containing four grams of edibles, marked as containing psychedelic mushrooms, 12.23 grams of field-tested cocaine, marijuana, a smoking device and a glass narcotic smoking pipe.