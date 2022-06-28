The Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force arrested a Le Sueur man on Monday accused of possessing a stolen gun and large quantities of illicit substances.
Ronale Deshun Lewis, 42, previously of Chicago was arrested on multiple control substances offenses and illegal possession of a firearm by a felon.
According to the Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement initiated a traffic stop after observing Lewis leave an apartment building in Le Sueur. Agents searched the vehicle and reportedly located approximately 0.42 grams of suspected cocaine. Lewis was arrested and transported to the Le Sueur County Jail.
Law enforcement subsequently executed a search warrant at Lewis' Le Sueur residence, where they reportedly located approximately 102 grams of cocaine with fentanyl, 314 tablets of ecstasy (MDMA) and 938 grams of marijuana.
The Sheriff's Office reported finding further evidence of controlled substance sales. Approximately $108,000 in cash was found at the residence alongside a 9mm handgun reported stolen from Tennessee.
Lewis is currently being held in the Le Sueur County Jail awaiting a bail hearing.
The Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force includes Officers from the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office, the Rice County Sheriff’s Office and the Northfield and Faribault Police Departments.