A Le Sueur man is accused of distributing fentanyl and other narcotics to a Le Sueur woman which caused her to overdose.
Nolan Patrick Moriarty, 33, was charged with a felony for great bodily harm caused by distribution of drugs, two felonies for fifth degree controlled substance crimes, and a felony for possession of stolen property.
According to the criminal complaint, the Le Sueur Police Department connected with a woman on April 6 to discuss her Dec. 15 overdose experience. The woman was found unresponsive on her living room floor by officers last winter unable to properly breathe. Officers administered Narcan which allowed her to resume breathing.
Law enforcement reported the woman was receiving narcotics from Moriarty, including methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine. Moriarty was allegedly her sole supplier and sold her a gram of fentanyl on Dec. 15 for $160.
The woman indicated the fentanyl caused her to overdose. After she consumed it, she reported passing out and waking up in the ambulance.
Moriarty was previously charged for drug offenses following a Cannon Valley Drug and Violent Offender Task Force of his Le Sueur residence. He was believed to be involved in selling meth, cocaine, heroin and fentanyl by investigators.
In a search of his residence, law enforcement collected a bag testing positive for cocaine and a scale with meth residue in a shared bedroom and 23.55 grams of suspected psilocybin mushrooms.
Moriarty was also searched in a traffic stop, uncovering 4.34 grams of methamphetamine on his person and a baggie of fentanyl.
A woman the residence with a prior drug conviction had a corner baggie field tested presumptive positive for the presence of cocaine and a clear bag containing .13 grams of methamphetamine confiscated from her purse.