A Le Sueur man is accused of strangling a woman in a domestic incident.
Nicholas William Roase, 36, was charged with felony domestic assault by strangulation and gross misdemeanor interference with emergency communications on Jan. 3.
Le Sueur Police made contact with the woman on Jan. 1 and had observable cuts to her face, swollen eyes and a swollen right hand and a laceration on her lip.
In a statement to law enforcement, the woman said Roase was yelling at her and arguing with her before throwing onto the couch and then pulling her to the floor. He then came up from behind her and allegedly squeezed her neck between his forearm and bicep. She said she was seeing spots and losing consciousness, but Roase wouldn’t let go when she told him she couldn’t breathe. She broke free after biting his arm multiple times.
According to the complaint, the woman said she then attempted to call 911, but Roase grabbed the cell phone and threw it across the living room. Roase reportedly tossed the phone two more times after the woman attempted to retrieve it and shattered the phone after throwing it against the front door.
The woman then attempted to run out the house, but as she opened the door, Roase grabbed her and slammed the door on her right hand.
The confrontation continued into the kitchen with Roase reportedly putting his arm around her neck again and smashing her glasses in her face. She then attempted to flee out the back door, but Roase pulled her back into the kitchen. She was then able to flee out the front door barefoot.
A witness said they got home to see the woman on their doorstep. The woman advised them to call 911. As they were dialing the emergency line, they saw Roase coming toward their house at a high rate of speed and kept driving past their home.
Another witness told police they saw a woman walking out of the house barefoot and a man in a tank top screaming at her about an argument.
Police eventually located Roase and transported him to the Le Sueur County Jail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 7.