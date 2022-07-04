A Le Sueur man was linked by DNA evidence to the theft of over $23,000 in stolen tools and electronics.
Jordan David Lindeman, 24, was charged with felony burglary in the third degree and felony theft. A warrant was issued for his arrest on May 18.
The defendant is wanted in connection with the burglary of the Henninger Construction shop in the city of Elysian on Dec. 27, 2020. Surveillance footage from 11 p.m. that night showed two men and one woman forcing open the overhead door of the shop.
Henninger Construction's owner and a manger compiled a list of over $23,000 worth of goods that were missing the morning after the burglary. The stolen goods include a 2002 Ford Excursion; an Apple MacBook, chargers and accessories; Beats headphones; a leather folder with construction documents; a Hitachi brand drill set; Henninger Construction labeled tools; an iPad; two circular saws; a cordless drill; sub woofers and an amplifier; retired electronic equipment; a tool box; charging pack; bolt cutter and other miscellaneous items.
A Marlboro brand cigarette butt was found at the overhead door where the suspects entered. On Jan. 11, 2021, law enforcement reportedly located the stolen 2002 Ford Excursion at a rural farm site in Dodge County and another cigarette butt was found inside the vehicle.
The cigarette butts were delivered to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension separately for a forensic investigation. The BCA linked the cigarette butt from the shop to Lindeman's DNA profile on Dec. 23, 2021 and matched the second butt to his DNA on May 2, 2022.
