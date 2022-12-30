A Le Sueur man is accused of slamming a 15-year old on the ground and causing them to lose consciousness.
Uriel Guel, 23, was charged with felony assault in the third degree and misdemeanor fifth degree assault.
According to the criminal complaint, police were called to respond to a reported assault of a juvenile on Dec. 11 at 10:58 p.m.
Le Sueur Police met with two witnesses and the 15-year-old juvenile, who appeared to have red marks and abrasions on the left side of their head. The juvenile said that he could not remember what happened, only that his head really hurt.
The witnesses said they were walking up the stairs of the apartment building with the teen when Uriel came out of his room and exchanged words with the juvenile. Uriel then wrapped his arms around the teen’s head and threw them on the ground and held them there. The witnesses observed the teen’s eyes rolling back into their head as they lost consciousness.
Uriel was further seen fighting with another resident. The resident said they heard Uriel yelling at a neighbor in the hallway and they got into a verbal confrontation. Uriel then dragged them into the apartment and took them to the floor. They escaped shortly before law enforcement arrived and had blood on their hands and pants.