A Le Sueur man is accused of fracturing an infant's femur and metatarsal (foot bone) in a physical assault.
Joe Anthony Rivera, 24, was charged with felony third degree assault, two felony counts of malicious punishment of a child and felony neglect or endangerment of a child.
According to the complainant, Le Sueur police received a request to perform a welfare check at Rivera's address where they came into contact with Rivera, the homeowner and the infant. Police said the baby's eyes and nose were bruised with purple and yellow dots.
The homeowner told police Rivera was entrusted as the baby's caretaker while they were at work. At the end of their shift they received a call from Rivera telling them the baby had bruises on his face and the bruises looked bad.
Rivera indicated he was in the bathroom when all of a sudden he heard crying and discovered the baby's injuries.
A preliminary exam at the University of Minnesota’s Masonic Children’s Hospital showed the child had a fractured femur, fractured metatarsal, bruising to the face, bruising to the ear, petechial and left sided subdural hemorrhage, and possibly right sided subdural hemorrhaging (bleeding of the brain.)
A subsequent examination indicated the injuries were consistent with physical abuse rather than an accident. While searching Rivera's phone, police said they found ten hits on child abuse; 39 hits on crying; two hits on head trauma; 283 hits on petechiae, a search for “family attorney,” "can broken capillaries appear under the eye from screaming," the term “petechiae” and “petechiae eyes strangulation” and a search for “what is the difference between bilateral subdural hemorrhages and subdural hemorrhages”