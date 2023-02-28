Jessi Zimmerman

Le Sueur Librarian Jessi Zimmerman holds up a popcorn kernel while explaining how they pop.

The Le Sueur Library was blowing minds and blowing up kernels in a program introducing kids to the secret science and history behind popcorn.

Popcorn science

Kids watch as Librarian Jessi Zimmerman pops a fresh batch of popcorn with an air popper. (Carson Hughes photos/southernminn.com)


Popcorn bowl

A child comes up for a second helping of popcorn. The Science of Popcorn program gave kids an opportunity to taste three different varieties of popcorn and pair it with different flavors of seasoning.

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments