The Le Sueur Library was blowing minds and blowing up kernels in a program introducing kids to the secret science and history behind popcorn.
When it comes to learning, Librarian Jessi Zimmerman knows there’s no better way to get kids engaged than a tasty treat. That’s why the Le Sueur-Waseca Library System launched their secret science series, teaching kids about the process behind some of their favorite snacks.
“As we know kids love food programs, but we wanted to give food programs a little bit more of that science element because you don’t realize how much science goes into the production of food and the anatomy of a kernel,” said Zimmerman.
On Tuesday, Feb. 28, Zimmerman hosted the second program in the secret science series, introducing kids to some of the different varieties of popcorn. The children had a chance to taste-test each type of popcorn for themselves as they learned.
One of the most common types of popcorn, that many kids were familiar with, is yellow popcorn. Because of their medium-to-large kernels and fluffy texture, the yellow-tinted treat is often paired with butter and sold at movie theaters.
The library demonstration showcased how yellow popcorn differed from other varieties such as mushroom popcorn. This variety derives its namesake from the circular shape it takes after popping and is often used to make caramel corn because of its sturdier shape.
The third and final variety showcased was ladyfinger popcorn which is smaller and more delicate than other types of popcorn.
With the use of an air popper, Zimmerman demonstrated the physics behind popcorn. When a kernel is heated up, the moisture inside expands and causes the seed to explode. This turns the kernel inside out and exposes the soft, starchy interior.
Max Braaksma, age 11, enjoyed pairing the popcorn with different seasonings like ranch and jalapeño cheddar while learning about the history behind the snack. Braaksma said he was most surprised to learn that popcorn dates back at least 5,000 years.
“I didn’t know it was 5,000 years old, I thought somebody had invented it someday,” said Braaksma.
The Le Center Library held a similar popcorn program earlier in the year on Jan. 23.
The “Secret Science Behind Popcorn” is the second program in the Le Sueur-Waseca Library System’s secret science series. The series first debuted last year with the “Secret Science of Ice Cream.”
Zimmerman said families can expect more secret science programs in the future. Next spring, the library system may be designing a program around cotton candy.