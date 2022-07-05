The city of Le Sueur hired a new finance director, continued its search for a community development director and updated plans to improve wastewater infrastructure at last week’s council meeting.
On June 27, the council unanimously approved financial analyst Ryan Graff as the city’s new finance director. Graff is anticipated to start the position around July 11 with an annual compensation of $108,000. Graff was one of two candidates interviewed by the city.
The position was left vacant May 9 when former Finance Director Joe Roby began his current tenure as city administrator. In his wake, the council elected to allow Abdo Financial Solutions to fill the void on a part-time basis until a permanent finance director was recruited.
Abdo (formerly Abdo Eick and Meyers) was previously contracted by the city for financial services for a number of years prior to the hiring of Zach Dowd, the finance director preceding Roby. But city staff believed a finance director under city payroll would better serve the local government’s needs in the long run.
“Staff recommendation was that in the interest of city business the city overall is better served by a full-time, in-house finance director,” said Roby.
Community Development Director
The application period for the vacant position of community development director closed on June 30, and city staff speculated candidates could be ready to hire the end of the month.
“Our hope is that, if everything goes smoothly, we have somebody at the council either at the next meeting [July 11] or the following meeting [July 25] for consideration,” said Roby.
It’s been around one year since the city last had a community development director. The previous director, Samantha DiMaggio, served the city for around four years and won the $850,000 grant from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development to reopen Main Street.
Wastewater Plan
Public Services Director Richard Kucera and Water/Wastewater Manager Foster Transburg updated the council on a list of over 400 components planned for replacement over the next 10 years. The planned replacements are due for the Wastewater Treatment Facility, the Henderson Road Lift Station, Mayo Park Lift Station and the raw lift station at the Wastewater Treatment Facility.
Based on the life expectancy of each item and how many years it has been in use, staff calculated, with 2020 pricing, the 7.1% Consumer Price Index for 2021, and an estimated 3% inflation value year over year that the total wastewater improvements would cost $14.1 million. Estimates will continue to change as the city receives more accurate pricing information.
“We were pretty confident with 2020 dollars,” said Kucera. “Every other year, we don’t know. The common industry number is 3%. As this year evolves, we can put that number in there, and that will be more telling as we go forward.”
Approximately $2 million worth of improvements are scheduled for next year, largely consisting of replacements to 15-year-old heavy equipment.
By 2028, the Wastewater Treatment Facility will be 20 years old, spurring a replacement of all the remaining components that have reached the end of their lifespan. The total cost is $11 million.