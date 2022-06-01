After making the sudden transition to distance learning sophomore year, adjusting to whole new ways of schooling their junior year and going back to basics as seniors, the Le Sueur-Henderson and Tri-City United classes of 2022 more than earned the thunderous applause of their families and faculties at Friday’s graduation ceremonies.
As TCU's Jamie Nelson put it in her student intro: "High school has taught us many lessons, and one of the biggest lessons was to not take anything for granted. We are the first graduating class since COVID to have anything like a normal senior year. To think we could all be here together in this gym is crazy."
In her student address, LS-H's Grace Hardel expressed similar sentiments: "Remember, we are living through a pandemic right now. We have the strength to endure and resilience to get through. We learn from our mistakes and move forward."
It wasn't all focused on COVID. There were celebrations to be had, achievements to be honored and futures to consider.
In her senior address, TCU's Lauren Houn said, "My best piece of advice that I can give to everyone here tonight is never forget this year, bring the mentality we brought this September and carry it with you as you start your new job or your first day of school this fall."
Gracie Buesgens provided the farewell for LS-H.
"As I wrote this, I was unsure of how to even begin saying goodbye to a place that has helped raise me and all of my classmates," she said. "When we first entered high school, we were told countless times how fast it would go by. But that piece of advice didn’t truly sink in until recently, in our final moments as high school students. It seems like just yesterday we were going on field trips and racing to the playground at recess. I could not be more proud of how much we have grown and accomplished …"