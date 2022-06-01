LS-H Graduation 1

Le Sueur-Henderson senior Mason Reinhardt walks with kindergarten graduate Kohen Yttreness.
6.2 TCU Grad Robert Bastyr.JPG

TCU seniors, including Robert Bastyr (center) filter into the gymnasium for the graduation ceremony. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

After making the sudden transition to distance learning sophomore year, adjusting to whole new ways of schooling their junior year and going back to basics as seniors, the Le Sueur-Henderson and Tri-City United classes of 2022 more than earned the thunderous applause of their families and faculties at Friday’s graduation ceremonies.

6.2 TCU Jamie Nelson.JPG

Jamie Nelson delivers the student welcome address. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

As TCU's Jamie Nelson put it in her student intro: "High school has taught us many lessons, and one of the biggest lessons was to not take anything for granted. We are the first graduating class since COVID to have anything like a normal senior year. To think we could all be here together in this gym is crazy."

LS-H Graduation 4

Le Sueur-Henderson High School graduates Tyler Miller, Lane Maus and Tristin Bittner walk the halls with Park Kindergarten Graduate Lilian Turek.

In her student address, LS-H's Grace Hardel expressed similar sentiments: "Remember, we are living through a pandemic right now. We have the strength to endure and resilience to get through. We learn from our mistakes and move forward."

It wasn't all focused on COVID. There were celebrations to be had, achievements to be honored and futures to consider.

6.2 TCU Lauren Houn.JPG

Lauren Houn delivers the student address at the TCU graduation ceremony. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

In her senior address, TCU's Lauren Houn said, "My best piece of advice that I can give to everyone here tonight is never forget this year, bring the mentality we brought this September and carry it with you as you start your new job or your first day of school this fall."

LS-H Graduation 5

Le Sueur-Henderson graduating seniors Gracie Buesgens and Zachary Sullivan walk the halls at St. Anne's.

Gracie Buesgens provided the farewell for LS-H.

"As I wrote this, I was unsure of how to even begin saying goodbye to a place that has helped raise me and all of my classmates," she said. "When we first entered high school, we were told countless times how fast it would go by. But that piece of advice didn’t truly sink in until recently, in our final moments as high school students. It seems like just yesterday we were going on field trips and racing to the playground at recess. I could not be more proud of how much we have grown and accomplished …"

6.2 TCU Jan Henrik Moeller.JPG

Jan Henrik Moeller receives the International student Recognition certificate of attendance. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
LS-H Graduation 3

LS-H seniors Gage Bishop and Nathan Gregersen walk with elementary student Evan Helgason.
6.2 TCU Honor Gaurd.JPG

As the national anthem is played by the TCU band under the direction of Sarah Costello, members of the Montgomery Area Veterans Honor Guard salute the colors. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
LS-H Graduation 2

LS-H seniors Lauren Miller and Gretchen Janovsky don their robes while walking the halls at Hilltop Elementary.
6.2 TCU Diplomas.JPG

The student body stands to begin the process of receiving their diplomas. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
6.2 TCU Grad wide.JPG

The graduating class stand together at the beginning of the ceremony. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
6.2 TCU Choir.JPG

The TCU choir, under the direction of John Sosa, sing an arrangement of "Something Just Like This" (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
6.2 TCU Alan Fitterer.JPG

Tri-City United Principal Alan Fitterer delivers the welcome address on graduation. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

