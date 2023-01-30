Le Sueur-Henderson High School is ushering in this year's Snow Week with the announcement of the royal court.
Le Sueur-Henderson High School is ushering in this year's Snow Week with the announcement of the royal court.
On the morning of Monday, Jan. 20, LS-H students Joe Fixsen, Dylan Graff, Willy Sampson, Justin Terwedo and Carter Wilmes were nominated for Snow King while Chloe Brandt, Bella Holloway, Ella Nesbit, Melanie Smykalski and Lexi Terwedo were named contenders for Snow Queen.
The Snow King and Queen will be crowned during the school's coronation ceremony on Feb. 6 at 2:30 p.m.
After the coronation, Le Sueur-Henderson is spending the full week celebrating with dress-up days and special lunchtime activities.
On Monday, Feb. 6, students are challenged to dress themselves for school without using a mirror for No Mirror Monday. At lunchtime, students can head to the gym to practice their half court shot.
Then on Tuesday, students have the option to dress like it's the 1980's or dress like they're in their 80's, and see how low they can go in lunchtime limbo.
It's a battle between cowboys and aliens on Wednesday. The competition between the wild west and the space age plays out in dress-up and the lunchtime tug of war. The Snow Week candidates and faculty will come together at 9:54 a.m. for Dancing with the Staff in the auditorium.
On Thursday, students dressed as either athletes or mathletes will compete in a round of musical chairs.
The celebration continues on Friday as students can choose to dress up for a warm front or a cold front and play lightning at lunch.
Snow Week concludes on Saturday, Feb. 11 with a showing of the film Top Gun: Maverick at 8 p.m. With the purchase of a $5 admission ticket in the commons, students will be able to see the movie, access concessions and bring a lawn chair if they choose. No blankets or pillows are allowed, however.
