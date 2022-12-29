Breakfast is back on the menu in Le Sueur.
From the 1940’s through the 1970’s Luke’s Cafe was the local destination for a hearty breakfast and a cup of coffee. Under the ownership of founder Luke Schoeppner, the diner was an iconic cornerstone in the local culinary scene and was once the only restaurant in town in 1974.
Luke’s story came to an end after Luke sold the building at 203 Main Street — or so it was thought. Over the years, the downtown storefront was bought and sold by numerous businesses until 2020 when it fell into the hands of Luke’s son Pete Schoeppner and his wife Ruth Schoeppner.
With warm memories of working in his father’s restaurant as a kid, Pete and Ruth were on a mission to bring back the beloved diner.
“I grew up in town, both of us grew up in a restaurant, and there is no other breakfast place or any little diner in town,” said Pete. “There is no other breakfast place or little diner in town and we felt it was important to give back to the community and have something like this.”
The Schoeppners signaled the restaurant’s return with the appearance of the cafe’s old logo on the facade above the entrance. Community members watched with anticipation over the next two years as the couple restored the building to its old self.
While the remodel isn’t a full recreation of the original cafe, it’s no less nostalgic. Dripping in a vintage, Americana aesthetic, Luke's features a retro mid-20th century facade, a checkerboard tile floor and a mural of Main Street by local artist Lana Beck on the left hand wall. The U-shaped lunch counter which was positioned in the center of the cafe has been swapped out for an open layout, but diners can still sit at a rectangular lunch counter emblazoned with the Luke’s logo.
Despite the 40-50 years since Luke’s closure, there are a few artifacts from the old restaurant that have stood the test of time. All of the stools along the lunch counter are from the original cafe, said Pete. Even Luke’s old malt mixer is still in use.
Though not on the menu yet, Pete plans to bring back one of his father’s classic recipes: the Mexi-burger.
The long-awaited reopening of Luke’s finally arrived on Dec. 17 as the Schoeppners launched a soft opening of the eatery. The community’s craving for Luke’s burgers and breakfast platters was far larger than the owners expected. On Wednesday, Dec. 28 and Thursday, Dec. 29, Luke’s was forced to close its doors early because it ran out of food.
The flood of customers consisted of a mix of curious first-timers and long-time residents with fond memories of dining at Luke’s.
“The community has supported us extremely well,” said Pete. “The cooks and the front staff have been really good. We’ve had really good comments about the food, they really liked it. That’s what we want and that’s what we’re hoping for.”
Patrons looking for a taste of Luke’s menu of breakfast staples, burgers, grilled sandwiches and desserts will have to stop by early in the day. From Jan. 3 onward the restaurant will be open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays.