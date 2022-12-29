Luke's

Luke's restaurant staff and owner Peter Schoeppner celebrated the diner's long-awaited return to Le Sueur. Customer demand exceeded expectations during the cafe's soft opening. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Breakfast is back on the menu in Le Sueur.


Luke's Pete

Owners Pete and Ruth Schoeppner reopened Luke's restaurant in downtown Le Sueur decades after it first closed. The business was originally founded by Pete's father Luke Schoeppner in the 1940's. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Luke's before remodel

The Luke's building pictured before the remodel. Over two and a half years Pete and Ruth Schoeppner transformed the building into a proper vintage diner.

