Haley Madson, a first-grade teacher at St. Anne’s School in Le Sueur, has been named the 2023 recipient of the Minnesota Agriculture in the Classroom (MAITC) Outstanding Teacher Award. This annual award recognizes teachers for their creative efforts to integrate agriculture into their classrooms to increase agricultural literacy.

Haley Madson

2023 MAITC Outstanding Teacher Haley Madson


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments