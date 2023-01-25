For nearly 60 years, community volunteers have aided the Le Sueur Police Department in its mission to maintain public safety as members of the Police Reserve program.
Reserve officers have long been familiar faces, keeping the peace at large events, such as Giant Days and local sports games, checking the back of residents’ trucks as they dropped off their refuse for citywide cleanups and directing the flow of traffic during construction season.
But on Monday, Jan. 23, the Police Reserve’s long legacy came to an end, as the Le Sueur City Council voted to disband the program.
City Administrator Joe Roby said the difficult decision was made following nine months of discussions with Police Chief Aaron Thieke, amid increasing challenges in recruiting both police officers and volunteers for the reserve program.
“The city is really facing a lot of public safety challenges from a recruitment and retention standpoint,” said Roby. “It’s well documented, and we’re not the only jurisdiction having trouble, as law enforcement officers become harder and harder to come by and retain once you get them on board.”
The city administrator said that, while the city’s efforts to transition the Police Department’s part-time officers to full-time has helped the Department keep officers on staff, recruitment and retention remains a significant challenge for the city.
These same issues are reflected in the Police Reserves, which has had many long-time members but few newcomers willing to join.
“The reserve officers they’ve done a wonderful job for many, many years,” said Mayor Shawn Kirby. “Fortunately we’ve had many of them for decades. Unfortunately, we haven’t had any new ones and that’s one of my biggest concerns.”
Compounded with the increasing training demands for officers and what Roby referred to as increasingly complex public safety needs, the city administrator and chief of police determined the Police Reserves program should be disbanded to dedicate the Department’s focus to its licensed officers.
“Public safety is ever evolving, and we need to evolve with it, and it has been challenging to do that. Tough decisions have to be made in order to do that. There’s no doubt about it,” said Thieke. “This is not something that we did on a whim or didn’t consider other avenues to maintaining this unit, but unfortunately in the climate that we’re in, as public safety evolves, we just couldn’t see a way around it without finding more people from a younger generation that are willing to put in the time and effort and dedication that these people have over their decades of service.”
The Le Sueur City Council voted 3-1 in favor of disbanding the reserves. Councilor Scott Schuleter, while voting in opposition, said he wasn’t opposed to disbanding the reserves, but wanted to update the city’s emergency operation plan before making such a decision.
The emergency operation plan is intended to be updated every two years, but has not been revised since 2011.
“I just want to make sure there isn’t something in our emergency operations plan that would require these dedicated people,” said Schlueter. “I would be more comfortable if we update that first before we disband.”
Councilor Marvin Sullivan contended that it would be better for the city to disband the Police Reserves first so that a revised emergency operations plan could be written with the knowledge the reserves are no longer part of the department.
“Moving into the future I think we would be better off to disband before revising the operations plan if that’s the intent so we can build our plan without that being a part of it,” said Sullivan.
Following the program’s dissolution, Thieke and the City Council honored reserve officers past and present with a recognition of their service and specially-made plaques.
“I want to recognize this group of people that have worked tirelessly for decades, volunteering their time, taking time out of their weekends, their evenings, their free time, to come and volunteer and work with the Le Sueur Police Department,” said Thieke. “I value the relationships that I have been able to develop with these people and the work that I’ve gotten to do with them and I will sincerely miss that.”