Le Sueur Police Reserves

A Le Sueur Police Reserve officer hands a teddy bear to Oakley Doheny, 2, of Le Sueur, during the Giant Days Parade in 2018. Due to difficulty in recruitment, the Le Sueur Police Department is disbanding its reserves program. (File photo/southernminn.com)

For nearly 60 years, community volunteers have aided the Le Sueur Police Department in its mission to maintain public safety as members of the Police Reserve program.


Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments