A new policy from the city of Le Sueur will allow owners of properties benefitting from projects, like the County Road 36 infrastructure project, to defer payments on special assessments due to hardship or ownership of a sub-dividable lot. (File photo)
An update to the city of Le Sueur’s assessment policy will allow residents over the age of 65, residents with disabilities and owners of sub-dividable residential lots to request a deferment of payments on special assessments.
The amendment, approved by the Le Sueur City Council Nov. 14, revives deferment options on the basis of hardship that were previously included in city policy.
Under the amendment, senior residents 65 years or older and property owners retired due to disability may be eligible to seek a deferment on payments owed to the city as a result of benefits accrued from infrastructure improvements. Interest on these assessments will continue to be charged at the same rate as other benefitting properties, but payment on that interest will be postponed until the deferment is ended.
The full assessment and interest will come due in any of the following four scenarios: if the property owner requests to end the deferment; if a property owner 65 or older dies and the surviving owner is ineligible for a deferral; if any part of the property is sold, transferred or subdivided or if the property loses its homestead status.
Similar options for deferment based on age and disability were added to the special assessment policy in 1991, but when the city revamped the policy in 2019 to focus on benefit appraisal the deferment options were left on the cutting room floor. As a result, the city lacked formal guidance on how to handle deferred assessments.
“An individual who was going to be assessed would state the reason for hardship and the city could then approve or deny those applications. That language went away in the last policy,” said City Administrator Joe Roby.
The amendment further allows the City Council to defer a portion of the assessments on properties on lots that may be subdivided into no more than one additional buildable lot. This would allow property owners to request a deferment on the area that could be split from the main parcel. These deferments will last until 30 after the assessment starts or until the lot is subdivided, whichever comes first.
The Le Sueur City Council adopted the new language before considering deferments for three property owners of sub-dividable lots benefitting from the County Road 36 project. The council will vote on these requests at their Nov. 28 meeting.
The city adopted an assessment roll of 107 properties benefitting from the construction on S. Main Street and Ferry Street and between the intersections of S. Main and S. Fourth Street.
