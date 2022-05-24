On Monday, May 30, people across the nation and here at home will be honoring the military men and women who gave their lives in service of their country.
The origins of Memorial Day date back over 150 years to the late 1860's. In the years following the Civil War — the bloodiest conflict in the nation's history — Americans began observing Decoration Day — a time for mourners lay flowers at the gravestones of the war dead. The first national Decoration Day was held at Arlington National Cemetery in 1871.
States, towns and cities gradually adopted Memorial Day as a legal holiday until 1971 when Congress adopted the Uniform Monday Holiday Act and declared Memorial Day a national holiday on the last Monday of May.
American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) posts across Le Sueur County are commemorating Memorial Day with special ceremonies.
Le Sueur
Members of the Le Sueur American Legion and VFW will place flags on all veterans' graves at Mound Cemetery on Saturday, May 28 starting at 7 a.m. Members of the public who would like to help are welcome to join the veterans at the cemetery.
The Memorial Day ceremony will be held on May 30 at 9:15 a.m. at American Legion Park, hosted by Master of Ceremonies and VFW Post 4297 Commander Shannon Frost.
The Le Sueur-Henderson High School band will play the national anthem before an invocation by United Methodist Church Pastor Terri Horn.
Le Sueur-Henderson graduate and Iraq War veteran Lieutenant Colonel Cory Genelin has been invited to speak at the ceremony. Genelin graduated from LS-H in 1994 and was commissioned as a United States Air Force Officer at the University of St. Thomas in 1998.
Up until 2003, he served as an Air Battle Manager, Air Weapons Officer, Sensor Management Officer, Senior Director, Instructor and Standardization Flight Examiner aboard the E-8C Joint Surveillance Targeting and Attack Radar System Aircraft.
Genelin was a member of the 16th Air Command and Control Squadron and 330th Combat Training Squadrons at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia.
In active duty, Genelin flew over 1300 hours engaging in classified intelligence collection operations in the Pacific Rim and combat operations over Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.
He later joined the Air National Guard as a Judge Advocate in 2009. Today, Genelin resides in rural Le Sueur with his wife Crystal and four children and serves as a staff Judge Advocate for the 119th Wing of the Dakota Air National Guard.
Following up his speech, the Le Sueur-Henderson Band will play a salute to the services and Frost will read the names of community members who died in wars and veterans who died within the past year.
The Le Sueur Boy and Girl Scouts will then present the wreath, followed by 15 seconds of silence, a benediction by Horn and the firing squad and the playing of taps.
The American Legion and VFW will return to Mound Cemetery at 5 p.m. to remove the flags.
Le Center
The Le Center American Legion and VFW Memorial Day Ceremony kicks off on Monday with a 9:30 a.m. parade starting at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Members will march to the Tri-City United Le Center Middle School auditorium for the main ceremony at 10 a.m.
Le Center American Legion Post 108 Finance Director Don Hayden will serve as Master of Ceremonies. After the playing of the national anthem, Father Michael Barsness of the St. Mary's Catholic Church will read an invocation.
Le Center teen and American Legion Oratorical Contest participant Caleb Robrahn will then read aloud the Gettysburg Address.
Retired National Guardsman and Minnesota House Rep. Brian Pfarr (R-Le Sueur) has been invited to speak. Pfarr served over 30 years on the Minneosta Army National Guard, rising to the rank of Colonel and commanding a brigade of more than 1,800 soldiers prior to his election to represent House District 20A (Le Sueur, Le Center, Lexington, Kasota Township, Cleveland, Belle Plaine) in 2020.
During his three-decade career in the National Guard, Pfarr was deployed numerous times overseas and underwent leadership training through the U.S. Army War College Fellowship. He’s also donated his time to veterans programs like “Beyond the Yellow Ribbon,” which connects service members and their families with community support, training and resources.
Pfarr is also a member and past commander of the Le Sueur American Legion Post No. 55 and a member of the Le Sueur VFW post No. 4297.
Members of the Le Center American Legion and VFW Auxilliary will then sing the Battle Hymn of the Republic and God Bless America with piano accompaniment by Rita Sapp.
American Legion Post 108 Commander Anita Janda and VFW Post 1803 Commander Bill Simonette will then read the names of deceased veterans. The 40 minute program concludes with the playing of taps by a member of the TCU High School band.
Before Memorial Day, members of the public can purchase poppies at local businesses on Friday for Poppy Day.