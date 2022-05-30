Veterans organizations in Le Sueur and Le Center joined their communities this Memorial Day to remember their fellow soldiers that died in wartime and their veteran comrades that died since last year.
Amid the early Monday morning showers, the Le Sueur American Legion and Le Sueur Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) moved the annual tradition from American Legion Park to the Le Sueur-Henderson High School gymnasium.
VFW Post 4297 Commander Shannon Frost welcomed the crowd of attendees to event, which began with the posting of the colors, the playing of the national anthem of the Le Sueur-Henderson High School band and an invocation by United Methodist Church Pastor Terri Horn.
Le Sueur-Henderson graduate and Iraq War veteran Lieutenant Colonel Cory Genelin featured as a special guest speaker. Genelin graduated from LS-H in 1994 and was commissioned as a United States Air Force Officer at the University of St. Thomas in 1998.
Up until 2003, he served as an Air Battle Manager, Air Weapons Officer, Sensor Management Officer, Senior Director, Instructor and Standardization Flight Examiner aboard the E-8C Joint Surveillance Targeting and Attack Radar System Aircraft.
Genelin was a member of the 16th Air Command and Control Squadron and 330th Combat Training Squadrons at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia.
In active duty, Genelin flew over 1300 hours engaging in classified intelligence collection operations in the Pacific Rim and combat operations over Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.
He later joined the Air National Guard as a Judge Advocate in 2009. Today, Genelin resides in rural Le Sueur with his wife Crystal and four children and serves as a staff Judge Advocate for the 119th Wing of the Dakota Air National Guard.
In his address, Genelin reflected on the significance of the "Star Spangled Banner," the national anthem written by Francis Scott Key as he witnessed Fort Henry and the raised American flag persevere through a British bombardment in the War of 1812.
The Iraq War veteran remarked that the question posed at the end of the anthem, "does that star-spangled banner yet wave" serves as a continuous reminder to Americans to ask themselves if the nation is still "the land of the free and the home of the brave."
"The ultimate question remains the same, do the free people of America have a country or have the forces of empire returned?" Genelin said. "I submit too the men and women we honor today, if from their eternal reward consider this world at all, would be most interested in that question. Does the flag under which they were born and which they served still fly over a free and brave nation?"
"For them I believe it is a simple matter of their return on investment. They died not only so that we might live, but so that we might live free," he continued. "I believe that honoring their memory requires that we do so. Every time we hear the anthem I believe we are called to consider that question."
If Americans do not like the answers to that question, Genelin called upon them to channel the courage and willpower of the servicemembers who made the ultimate sacrifice to win the day.
Following up Genelin's speech, the Le Sueur-Henderson band played the themes for each branch of the military. Veterans were encouraged to stand up when they heard their themes.
Frost then read aloud the names of veterans who died within the past year and known servicemembers from the Le Sueur community who died in war. The list of honored dead stretched as far back as the Dakota War.
The VFW Commander also highlighted Martha May, a Le Sueur community member who read the names of the honored dead at past ceremonies. She died at the age of 67 last August.
The Le Sueur Boy and Girl Scouts then present the wreath, followed by 15 seconds of silence, a benediction by Horn, the firing squad and the playing of taps.