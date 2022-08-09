After two years of being walled off from state broadband dollars, Le Sueur County is reviving efforts to bring high speed internet to nearly 250 rural households.
At the July 26 Le Sueur County Board of Commissioners meeting, Broadband Initiative Coordinator Barbara Droher-Kline announced local internet service provider Bevcomm would be seeking a Border-to-Border grant to expand high speed internet service to 152 homes in Montgomery Township 89 homes in Lexington Township and 6 homes in Sharon Township.
Le Sueur County agreed to dedicate $350,000 toward the project, while Montgomery, Lexington and Sharon townships are matching approximately $1,500 per home in their respective territories.
The county has attempted to lift the project off the ground since September of 2020. Back then, Bevcomm requested $300,000 in matching funds from the county to build a $1.6 million fiber optic network providing 1 Gbps speeds to 239 homes.
The network was to build off of Bevcomm's existing fiber optic network, constructed in partnership with Le Sueur County and a $2 million Border-to-Border grant in 2020.
But Becvomm and Le Sueur County were suddenly rendered ineligible to apply for grant dollars when the Federal Communications Commission auctioned over $408 million in grants to internet service providers to construct fiber optic networks across northeastern and southern Minnesota.
Around two-thirds of underserved and unserved areas in Le Sueur County were auctioned off to a little known ISP: LTD Broadband.
Though the funds have yet to be awarded, the state rejected projects overlapping with projects that could receive dollars from the FCC’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund.
But critics have long questioned LTD Broadband's ability to deliver on its plans to effectively spend $311 million in federal dollars toward broadband construction in Minnesota within the six year deadline. The small internet service provider is now under investigation by the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission, which could bar LTD from employing federal subsidies in the state.
The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development has now reversed course on its Border-to-Border eligibility requirements. As long as LTD has not been awarded the FCC funds, overlapping areas in Le Sueur County will remain eligible for the Border-to-Border grant, said Droher-Kline.
“We anticipate that the PUC hearing is going to go on maybe even into the first quarter of next year until they resolve that issue," said Droher-Kline.
"If the funds have not been awarded to them, then we’re a go.”
"If this rule had been true in January, 2021 then we would have fiber in the ground right now," Droher-Kline added. "We lost two years of construction because of it."
If the grant application is successful, Bevcomm is expected to begin laying fiber in the ground next spring and summer. But a successful bid is far from a certainty. Border-to-Border grants are highly competitive, said Droher-Kline, and now many counties and townships have spare federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan to embark on similar cost-sharing agreements with ISPs.
Kasota Township may also potentially benefit from a Border-to-Border grant. Local ISP Mediacom plans to reach 280 households and businesses, including Lake Washington Park and Campground and 61 completely unserved households, by building off their existing network running down Hwy. 22.
Instead of the typical 50% cost-share from the state, Mediacom is requesting a 30% ($470,000) match of the total $1.34 million project cost. Kasota Township is providing a $200,000 local match to the project using federal dollars. No Le Sueur County funds are connected to the project.
"I'm told that because the two applications are under $5 million, it's very possible both applications will be funded," said Droher-Kline. "...It's really a small amount of state dollars they are asking for, so I'm really hopeful they're going to do both.:
Combined, the two projects are under $5 million, which is the maximum request
"The two applications are under $5