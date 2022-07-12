As a nurse and a caregiver, Julie Harmon took pride in being the person who looked after the health of others.
The New Prague resident assisted friends and family in their cancer journeys, gave patients breast exams and was vigilant about tracking her own health. But Harmon’s confidence was rattled on July 18, 2018 when her husband noticed a lump on her chest.
Just five days later, Harmon was walking the Le Sueur County Relay for Life for the last time as a caregiver. On Friday, July 8, 2022, Harmon stood before a crowd of survivors, caregivers and supporters at Relay for Life as a breast cancer survivor.
The Relay for Life honorary survivor recalled walking the Le Sueur County Fairgrounds loop back in 2018, not yet diagnosed and afraid of what the future might hold.
“I’m a nurse. I’m the caregiver. I’m the one who can support you,” Harmon recalled her thought process. “I’m the one who can make you feel taken care of and supported.”
At the time, Harmon felt ashamed and embarrassed as a nurse to not recognize the lump earlier. Harmon monitored her health closely and took yearly mammograms at the same time each month. But when she went through her medical records, Harmon realized she forgot to go schedule a checkup in 2017.
“I felt incompetent,” said Harmon. “I had diagnosed breast cancer on other people. I did a breast exam in the shower the 15th of every month. Why didn’t I feel this humongous lump that was in my chest?”
But as she walked the Relay for Life, Harmon looked around at the fellow caregivers and survivors walking the track and came to realize that she wasn’t alone and that no one, not even a healthcare professional, is perfect. She allowed herself to open up after Mary Krenik stopped during the lap to ask her how she was feeling.
“The floodgates opened. Not that Mary was dealing with nothing in her personal life, but she was the one who opened her heart and her ears to hear my story and my cry that night,” said Harmon. “No one fights alone.”
Two days later, Harmon was called at work with her biopsy results. She left for the hospital and was given her results in an empty room, confirming that she had cancer.
“I started uncontrollably sobbing,” said Harmon. “I was making noises like a rhinoceros giving birth at SeaWorld.”
But once she finished crying, Harmon finally accepted her diagnosis was real and was ready to start fighting. She prepared for a long journey of chemotherapy and radiation like her friend who was diagnosed with breast cancer just the year prior. But because of advances in cancer research in that one year timeframe, Harmon was spared months of hair loss and nausea.
Harmon was treated with aromatase inhibitors in clinical trials by the American Cancer Society, which raises money for cancer research through the Relay for Life. The treatment shrunk the tumor to the point it could be excised with a lumpectomy, rather than a mastectomy.
“That’s what you did,” Harmon told the Relay for Life attendees. “That’s what every person who has raised money for cancer has done.”
Le Sueur County residents surpassed this year’s $40,000 fundraising goal for cancer research, with a total $41,819 donated to the American Cancer Society through the Relay for Life.
Having witnessed firsthand how cancer research is making a difference, Harmon proudly led
cancer survivors and caregivers in the Relay for Life Cancer Walk. As survivors took their steps,
hundreds of white paper luminaries lined the relay track as a reminder of those who lost their lives to the disease.
Each luminaria displayed a message or photo for a loved one that died from cancer. As the sky darkened, volunteers lit the candles inside the luminaries. The glow of the luminaries against the night created a glimmering pathway around the fairgrounds and a message on the bleachers spelling out “Hope.”
Families and friends also honored the deceased with messages to heaven. After writing a note for the men and women in their lives lost to cancer, family members and friends tied the messages to white balloons and released them into the sky above.
The event also featured a variety of activities for families including a silent auction, bounce houses and a dunk tank.
Like Harmon, Le Sueur County Relay for Life organizer Rick Jeddeloh has seen how cancer research is making a difference. About three months ago a member of the Relay for Life committee told Jeddeloh his cancer came back. When he was first diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma he underwent a stem cell transplant and 40 rounds of chemotherapy, the committee member's treatment today is one pill with no side effects that eats the protein in his body before the cancer can feed on it.
"That's where your money ends up, it helps people you know that you'll never knpw," said Jeddeloh, a near-11 year cancer survivor himself. "Your money helped me 11 years ago watch my two-year old daughter grow up. Now she's 13 ... I see her and it's just a blessing to me to watch her grow up."