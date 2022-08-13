Two men were accused of possessing methamphetamine at a rural Le Sueur County home.
Mitchell Joseph Wenker, 39, of Montgomery, and Jayden Allen Hastings, 22, of Le Center were both convicted of a fifth degree controlled substance crime.
The charge against Wenker was lowered from a felony to a gross misdemeanor and he sentenced to two years of probation after serving 30 days in the Le Sueur County Jail. He was also ordered to serve out 40 hours of community service and pay $360 in fees.
Hastings was sentenced to five years of probation and, once completed, will have the charge dismissed. He was also ordered to pay $415 in fees and spent five days in Le Sueur County Jail.
According to the criminal complaint, an agent with the Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force drafted a search warrant to apprehend Wenker at a rural Le Sueur County address.
Agents searched the multi-story home and arrested Wenker and Hastings. They found a clear zip bag of a white crystalline substance on Wenker’s person.
In a bedroom, Wenker and another individual exited, agents reportedly found a broken glass pipe and three baggies with meth residue.
In the room Hastings and a juvenile were observed exiting from, law enforcement reported 0.48 grams of methamphetamine and a glass pipe and baggie with meth residue.
