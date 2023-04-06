The River Valley is hopping this time of year, as local communities celebrate the Easter season with egg-celent activities.
Lions clubs in both Le Sueur and Le Center are commemorating the spring time holiday with good old-fashioned Easter egg hunts.
At 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 8, the Le Sueur Lions Club is sponsoring an Easter egg hunt at American Legion Park.
Those who haven’t had their fill of colored eggs can head over to the Le Center Lions’ own egg hunt at the Le Center West Park later that day. The event begins with a vehicle fair at noon, featuring unique cars and trucks like a fire truck and garbage truck for kids to enjoy up close.
At 1 p.m., the egg hunt itself finally begins. The Le Center Lions Club will have hidden approximately 3,000 eggs throughout the park for a predicted 200-300 guests to find. The search is split into three age groups, pre-school, Kindergarten and first graders as well as second and third graders. After the kids line up, a siren will blow and then it’s off to the races.
“It is so great to see the kids and expressions. They have so much fun with it. It goes awful fast, but the kids just love it,” said Rupert Factor of the Le Center Lions Club.
Most of the eggs hidden around the park include candy and small amounts of change and dollar bills, but a select few eggs contain tickets to win big prizes such as scooters, basketballs and other toys, games and equipment to encourage kids to have fun outdoors.
The Le Center egg hunt will also feature a special appearance from the Easter Bunny.
Ney Nature Center
Over the Easter weekend, Ney Nature Center is putting a high-tech spin on the traditional egg hunt. To locate the baskets of goodies hidden within the Ney Nature Center’s 446 acres of woodland, families will need assistance from a GPS in Geocaching for Bunny Baskets.
Those who register are provided GPS coordinates of the concealed treasure. All participants need is a GPS or smartphone with a geocaching app to get started.
The adventure is fully customizable to participants’ liking, noted Julia Hopper of the Ney Nature Center. Before the big hunt, registrants are asked how familiar they are with the grounds, if they need a map and how challenging they want their geocaching experience to be.
“We can have [the basket] completely visible, partially covered, fully covered and for a couple people who may have registered for a few baskets we can hide them in the same location or multiple locations to go look for,” said Hopper. “It’s a really cool, on-your-own adventure to find your own bunny basket.”
The Ney Center’s Saturday slots have already sold out, but as of April 3 there were 15 openings available between the 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. session and 1-3 p.m. session. The cost is $12 for members and $15 for non-members. For more information visit neycenter.org/events-programs/calendar/.
Egg my yard
Students involved in Cleveland Public Schools Future Farmers of America program are acting as personal Easter bunnies throughout the River Valley region.
In the new Egg My Yard fundraiser, raising dollars for Cleveland students’ 2024 trip to Ireland, FFA members took payments last month to hide dozens of eggs in local residents’ yards this Easter weekend.
Residents in Cleveland, Le Center, St. Peter, Madison Lake and Kasota could register to have their yards “egged” with between two dozen and four dozen candy-filled Easter eggs.