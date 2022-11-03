On Nov. 11, 1919, the one-year anniversary of the end of World War I, President Woodrow Wilson spoke to a nation which recently saw over four million Americans join the armed service and over 100,000 die in the greatest war the world had ever seen.
His address called on the nation to celebrate those who fought in the “Great War,” in a proclamation commemorating Nov. 11 as Armistice Day. In the aftermath of World War II and the Korean War, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed a new proclamation in 1954 designating the holiday Veterans Day in recognition of all of America’s veterans.
On the 103rd Armistice Day and 68th Veterans Day, Le Sueur County schools and veterans organizations are continuing the time-honored tradition with Veterans Day ceremonies across the region.
Le Sueur
Le Sueur American Legion Post 55, VFW Post 4297, and Henderson American Legion Post 74 are again sponsoring Veterans Day programs at the schools in Le Sueur and Henderson on Friday, Nov. 11.
Le Sueur-Henderson Middle School High School’s program will feature guest speaker Marion (Wieland) Peck, one of the Le Sueur area’s first female volunteers in World War II.
Born and raised in Le Sueur, Peck was a young woman in high school when World War II. Though she wanted to serve in the military, as a woman she was prevented from joining the armed forces. But when President Franklin Delano Roosevelt signed the Navy Women’s Reserve Act into law on July 30, 1942, Peck was granted a new opportunity to serve her country.
She quickly enlisted in the newly-created WAVES (Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service) program and, according to a Le Sueur newspaper article dated Jan. 27, 1943, Peck became the first Le Sueur woman to become a member of any of the women’s military organizations, outside of Army nurses.
Peck spent three years with the WAVES, serving at training and duty stations spreading from Boston, Massachusetts, to South Bend, Indiana, and Corpus Christi, Texas. In 1956, she was discharged to the Navy Reserves.
She married Michael Peck of New Jersey on May 10, 1948 and settled back into life in Le Sueur, raising their two daughters and three sons. Peck will turn 100 years young on Nov. 14, 2022.
Members of the public are invited to attend the program, beginning at 8:15 a.m. at Le Sueur-Henderson. Veterans are asked to assemble at the High School at 7:45 am and will enter the gymnasium with the colors.
After the program at the High School, the veterans will go to Park Elementary School in Le Sueur and Hilltop Elementary in Henderson, ending the school day at the Minnesota New Country School in Henderson.
Le Sueur Legion Post 55, and VFW Post 4297 are hosting a Veterans Day party at Pizza Ranch in Le Sueur that evening from 5-7 p.m. All veterans, widows of veterans, active duty, reservists, guard, and a guest are invited. A part of the buffet meal cost will be paid for by the Posts.
Le Center
Tri-City United Le Center is hosting its own Veterans Day program on Nov. 11 in the school auditorium. Veterans and guests are invited to partake in breakfast and coffee at 7:45 a.m. before the main program at 8:30 a.m.
Le Center Police Chief and Air Force Veteran Derek Carlsrud will be speaking at the public event.
In Montgomery, Tri-City United High School will be hosting its Veterans Day program from 12:30-1:10 p.m. SSG Jason Strauch of the US Army will be returning to the TCU Performing Arts Center as guest speaker.
Area veterans, auxiliary members and their significant others are invited to attend a luncheon in the Media Center between 11:45 a.m. and 12:20 p.m. Attendees are asked to park in the northwest lot next to the High School Performing Arts Center and enter through the north door, number 7N (behind the Football Press Box) as it’s the shortest distance to the Performing Art Center. The High School will have Titans at the doors to help direct visitors to the different locations.
The Le Center Sons of the American Legion and Post 108 Legion Auxiliary will also be hosting their fifth annual Veterans Day Breakfast on Nov. 13 from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Veterans eat free and family members are encouraged to make a free will donation.
Covered wagon rides donated by Sharon Cartway Wagon Rides will be available from 8:30-11:30 a.m.
Cleveland
Starting at 9 a.m. on Veteran’s Day, Cleveland Public Schools will host a program in collaboration with the Cleveland American Legion.
The program is set to feature guest speaker Janice R. Shelton, select essays by Cleveland Elementary Students Barrett Vogel, Brayden Seeman and Blair Voit and a Voice of Democracy speech by Carter Kern.